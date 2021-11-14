Briggs: Say what you will, but Harbaugh sure can set the stage for OSU-Michigan

I don’t mean to put the cart ahead of The Game, but what the heck?

The anticipation is half the fun.

Noticed what’s shaping up to be on the line when Ohio State visits Michigan in two weeks?

Even if you fear jinxing it, I’m guessing you have. (Hint: Everything.)

The rivals took another big step Saturday toward setting up a classic year-end showdown, with the fifth-ranked Buckeyes throttling Purdue and No. 8 Michigan rallying at then-No. 23 Penn State.

And now but one more week of appetizers remain.

All we need is for Ohio State to beat No. 7 Michigan State — which, admittedly, is not exactly light fare (the Spartans are the appetizer equivalent of 14 orders of mozzarella sticks) — and the Wolverines to not mess around at Maryland, and it will be game on.

Ohio State (9-1, 7-0) and Michigan (9-1, 6-1) would meet in a winner-take-the-Big-Ten-East bout, with a berth in the conference championship game and a clear path to the playoffs up for grabs.

It’s all you could ask for, and, honestly, a reminder of how good we have it in these parts.

As we come up on the 10th anniversary of Michigan’s most recent win over Ohio State, it’s easy to brand their rivalry as the Ten-Year Snore.

But that’s not quite right.

Because, often as not lately, the big game has featured big stakes.

And that’s thanks in part to an unexpected catalyst: the guy with the rap for not knowing a big game from a hole in the wall.

Yep, since Ohio State and Michigan waged the Game of the Century in 2006, their most anticipated contests have been during Jim Harbaugh’s seven seasons in Ann Arbor.

You’ll recall No. 2 Ohio State’s double-overtime win over No. 3 Michigan — one of the greatest (and most controversial) editions of a feud contested 116 times. Or their top-10 battle in 2018, lopsided as it was. Now, there’s a chance they’ll meet in the 12th top-five showdown in series history.

Say what you want about Harbaugh; the man can set the stage.

Now, can he direct an acclaimed production and beat Ohio State?

I don’t know, is my dog going to be cast as the next Bond?

Sorry, uncalled for! (And, for the record, I believe Michigan can beat Ohio State this year, if it plays its best game ... and figures out how to slow the Buckeyes’ perimeter athletes ... and, OK, it’s going to be an uphill climb.) We’ll just say Harbaugh’s big-game reputation is as deserved — he’s 2-10 against top-10 teams and 0-5 against Ohio State — as it is inexcusable. No one is asking him to build Rome. They’re asking him to finish better than third in the Big Ten East at a school with a powerhouse football and academic brand, and limitless resources.

At some point, Michigan needs to stop banging its winged helmets against the wall and win the games that matter most.

Yet there’s something to be said simply for playing games that really matter, and to keep swinging, including this year, as Harbaugh — along with his expertly remade staff and a tough-as-burnt-steak team — continues to author one of the surprise stories of the season.

As mentioned up top, if you’re a fan, half the fun of college football is the anticipation, one game building on top of another to make the next one bigger. It’s having your team in the hunt and in the conversation. It’s your head telling you one thing and your heart telling you what’s possible.

And, credit where due, Harbaugh keeps everyone’s attention.

In the past six years, his Michigan teams have spent 36 weeks in the top 10 of the AP poll and will and — who could have seen it coming? — are set for their third everything-on-the-line showdown against Ohio State.

No matter what happens, are we not entertained?