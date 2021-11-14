ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Commercial real estate highlights: Washington-based development firm pays $1.735 million for land to develop into a 173-unit apartment complex in South Richmond

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColliers International reports the following sale:. Capital City Real Estate, a Washington, D.C.-based development firm, purchased land at 15 W. 7th St. in Richmond from Pareto LLC $1.735 million. Plans call for developing the property into the Commodore apartments, a 173-unit complex, which is expected to break ground in the fourth...

