Commercial real estate highlights: Washington-based development firm pays $1.735 million for land to develop into a 173-unit apartment complex in South Richmond
Colliers International reports the following sale:. Capital City Real Estate, a Washington, D.C.-based development firm, purchased land at 15 W. 7th St. in Richmond from Pareto LLC $1.735 million. Plans call for developing the property into the Commodore apartments, a 173-unit complex, which is expected to break ground in the fourth...richmond.com
