DeVonta Smith celebrates second birthday touchdown in the best way (Video)

By Mark Powell
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia Eagles rookie DeVonta Smith is celebrating his birthday in a big way, as he caught two touchdowns in the first half. Smith has emerged as a primary weapon for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles the last few weeks, serving as a beacon of hope for Philadelphia’s receiving corps....

fansided.com

NBC Sports

What happened to the Eagles' WRs not named DeVonta Smith?

The Eagles finally have a No. 1 wide receiver. Unfortunately, they haven’t had much else from the position lately. DeVonta Smith is on pace to break DeSean Jackson’s franchise rookie receiving record of 912 yards (and he’s on pace to do it in 16 games) and become the first Eagles rookie ever with 1,000 yards in a season.
NFL
BamaCentral

DeVonta Smith is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

From the gridiron to the golf course, former Alabama stars made an impact all over the world of sports this week. As always, Sunday was a big day for Crimson Tide players scattered all across the NFL. In the NBA, Collin Sexton, Herbert Jones and Kira Lewis Jr. all saw playing time. Golf alums Justin Thomas (third) and Michael Thompson (T15) both finished in the top 15 at the World Wide Technology Championship.
NFL
Yardbarker

DeVonta Smith Having Memorable Birthday, as Eagles Take 20-10 Lead in Denver

DENVER – DeVonta Smith celebrated his 23rd birthday with a marvelous first-half performance against the Denver Broncos. With another half to go, Smith has already caught two touchdown passes, his first from 36 yards away, his second from five yards out on third-and-goal, as the Eagles took a 20-10 lead at halftime.
NFL
bostonnews.net

Morning Roundup: DeVonta Smith takes the next step

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith was not going to be denied in the fourth quarter. As quarterback Jalen Hurts eluded pressure to get the ball to the rookie, Smith did the rest, racing past cornerback Chris Harris and reaching the ball into the end zone for a touchdown to make it 24-24.
NFL
State
Alabama State
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: DeVonta Smith’s best pro game goes to waste

Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season wasn’t one to write home about for DeVonta Smith. Sure, his Philadelphia Eagles secured a commanding win over a really bad Detroit Lions squad that looks boarderline destined to finish out the season the the NFL’s first 0-17 team, but Smith didn’t contribute much time to the second, as he he finished out the game with one catch for 15 yards in three targets.
NFL
ESPN

Fantasy fallout: DeVonta Smith, Brandon Aiyuk on the rise

Nobody has a more stacked lineup of fantasy analysts and NFL team reporters than ESPN. It's the rare "backfield by committee" that is actually a good thing for fantasy football managers. Every Tuesday, Mike Triplett will ask our NFL Nation reporters a series of burning questions about the weekend's biggest...
NFL
Person
Randy Moss
Person
Devonta Smith
NBC Sports

Why Jordan Mailata is so impressed by DeVonta Smith

Jordan Mailata has been watching DeVonta Smith from afar and marveling at the way the 23-year-old goes about his business. You don’t often hear offensive linemen marveling at wide receivers, but here we are. The kid is impressive. “If you see Smitty and how he conducts himself every day, he’s...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: DeVonta Smith finishes TD with diving effort

When the Philadelphia Eagles traded up in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft to land Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith, they envisioned touchdowns like this. Smith tied up Sunday’s game with the Los Angeles Chargers on a 28-yard scoring toss from former college teammate Jalen Hurts, finishing it off with an impressive diving effort to get the ball over the goal line.
NFL
NJ.com

Eagles’ DeVonta Smith got his birthday wish in Sunday’s win vs. Broncos

DENVER – Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith found himself matched up once again with Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain Sunday. Sure the two have had their share of matchups during their time at the University of Alabama, but now, the two first-round picks were going head to head, vying for a pass Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw that was headed for the Empower Field at Mile High end zone.
NFL
FanSided

DeVonta Smith snags phenomenal TD reception on his birthday

Football is fun today! The most recent Heisman Trophy winner seems to be celebrating his birthday in style. DeVonta Smith woke up a 23-year-old young man. No one will ever accuse him of not knowing how to celebrate. It looks like the rookie is having some fun too. Did you...
NFL
Yardbarker

DeVonta Smith continues to prove his critics wrong

The rise of DeVonta Smith has been an exciting one, but it’s easy to forget just how much apprehension there was after the Eagles selected him. Back in April on the first day of the NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles made a bold move that divided the fan base and media members alike. After trading away the 6th overall pick to the Dolphins in exchange for the 12th overall pick and a 2022 first-rounder, no one had any idea what would be the result for Philadelphia.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: DeVonta Smith recognized for the “Play of the Week”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Play of the Week: Philadelphia Eagles WR DeVonta Smith “Mossing” Denver Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II. A year ago, cornerback Patrick Surtain II and wide receiver DeVonta Smith celebrated a College Football Playoff National Title as teammates at Alabama. This week, they became competitors on the field as the two first-round picks went toe-to-toe in Denver. It’s only fitting that the matchup gave us the play of the week, as Smith handled Surtain’s physicality with ease and “Mossed” him in the end zone on an out-and-up for a 36-yard touchdown. Smith caught another ball on Surtain later in the first half for an 11-yard first down. Those would end up being the only receptions the rookie corner allowed all game. Surtain forced an incompletion on Smith on a corner route in Cover 2, but it’s clear the receiver won the first of hopefully many more matchups between the two rising talents.
NFL
ESPN

NFL
