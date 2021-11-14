DeVonta Smith celebrates second birthday touchdown in the best way (Video)

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Play of the Week: Philadelphia Eagles WR DeVonta Smith “Mossing” Denver Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II. A year ago, cornerback Patrick Surtain II and wide receiver DeVonta Smith celebrated a College Football Playoff National Title as teammates at Alabama. This week, they became competitors on the field as the two first-round picks went toe-to-toe in Denver. It’s only fitting that the matchup gave us the play of the week, as Smith handled Surtain’s physicality with ease and “Mossed” him in the end zone on an out-and-up for a 36-yard touchdown. Smith caught another ball on Surtain later in the first half for an 11-yard first down. Those would end up being the only receptions the rookie corner allowed all game. Surtain forced an incompletion on Smith on a corner route in Cover 2, but it’s clear the receiver won the first of hopefully many more matchups between the two rising talents.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO