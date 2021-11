Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield shared what his favorite suit for the hero was. They put his costume up against Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland's iterations of the character. His answer seemed to split things between Tom's latest suit and the one from Amazing Spider-Man II. "Out of these three, I actually like Tom [Holland's] the best," he said. "But, I like the Amazing Spider-Man II's the best, I think as well." Fans have argued this idea into the ground. A lot of people just love Maguire's suit from the Sam Raimi trilogy. But, a growing contingent of fans think that the Amazing suit is a dark horse because of the eyes and some of the webbing. Most Marvel and Sony brass agree that they've done something tremendous with the eyes on Holland's suits. They found a practical way to mess with the size of the lenses. This small change manages to inject Spidey with some more emotion during moments you can't see Peter Parker's face,

