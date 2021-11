STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Rutgers has a plan for Gavin Wimsatt, but the world is no closer to figuring it out. The heralded freshman quarterback made his third career appearance in Saturday’s 28-0 loss to Penn State at Beaver Stadium and saw his most action yet. Wimsatt attempted two passes and had a handoff when the game was still competitive, then played in garbage time and tossed his first career interception. Wimsatt finished the day 1-of-4 for two yards and the pick. He also had nine yards rushing on two carries.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO