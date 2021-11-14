Americans feeling the effects of inflation as holiday shopping begins

The Department of Labor released October’s inflation numbers and the cost of living is now 6.2% more than it was one year ago. It’s a one percent jump since September, and the 6.2% represents the highest inflation rate hike since 1990, and the impact is being felt everywhere. Even inside the kind of bank where they don’t store or print money, the cost of doing business is on the rise. God’s Pantry Food Bank CEO, Michael Halligan, said they have seen the cost of their sharing Thanksgiving basket go up this year by 14.5 percent. Halligan added that the transportation component of that has literally doubled. God’s Pantry takes in about 42 million pounds of food annually and distributes it to food banks across the state once they place their orders. It’s now costing about 6 cents per pound to move product around Kentucky. Halligan says donations from the public are a big part of their business model, and if the 6% increase in cost of living forces some benevolent families to tighten their belts during the holiday season, it could lead to problems down the road. One in five Kentuckians currently suffers from the insecurity of not knowing where their next meal will come. For more information, to volunteer or to give visit https://godspantry.org/

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO