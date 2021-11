After a crushing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9, the Bills were able to get back on track on Sunday with a convincing win against their division rivals, the New York Jets. Buffalo dominated the game in all 3 phases, and never let New York within reach of the game. After questions surrounding the team’s performance began surfacing last week, the Bills needed to respond in a commanding fashion, and they did just that.

