World No. 6 Maria Sakkari has had one of the best seasons this year becoming the first Greek woman to reach the semi-finals of any Grand Slam event when she made it to the last-4 of the 2021 French Open and then reached the semis of the 2021 US Open as well. Maria also became the highest-ranked Greek woman in the Open Era when she became World No. 6 in November 2021.

TENNIS ・ 10 DAYS AGO