Police: Man Wanted After Allegedly Trying To Force His Way Into Woman’s Harlem Apartment

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a thief who has been targeting elderly women at a supermarket in Brooklyn. The suspect allegedly struck three times from Oct. 2-27 at the same Foodtown store on Third Avenue in Bay Ridge. In the first incident, police said the suspect stole an 80-year-old woman’s wallet from her purse while she was shopping. (Credit: NYPD) Then on Oct. 15, two suspects approached a 73-year-old woman and asked her for directions before one allegedly took her wallet out of her hand. In the latest incident, police said the suspect stole an 89-year-old woman’s pocketbook from her walker. In total, the suspect made off with more than $800 in cash, several credit cards and one woman’s keys. Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO