Presidential Election

The polls are clear: Democratic holdouts are killing Biden

By Digital opinions editor
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no sugarcoating it: The new Post-ABC News poll is a brutal read for Democrats. President Biden’s approval rating is at a new low of 41 percent. Fifty-one percent of registered voters say they’ll vote Republican in the 2022 midterms — the best showing for the GOP in the poll’s 40-year...

Kyle Kuykendall
5d ago

70% want to discuss how racism affected America? I would love to know how that question was phrased. Let's keep stirring the pot and see how race relations improve.

News 8 WROC

As Pres. Biden’s bill advances, so does Pelosi’s legacy

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Deep into the grueling negotiations over President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy package, when it seemed that bickering among Democrats would never stop, Speaker Nancy Pelosi let everyone in on a little secret. “This,” she confided quite publicly to reporters some time ago, “is the fun part.” The grind of legislating, treacherous […]
Urban Milwaukee

New Marquette Law School Poll finds majority of Republicans across the nation favor a Trump run for president in 2024, while majority of voters overall are opposed

MILWAUKEE — A Marquette Law School Poll survey of adults nationwide finds a majority of Republicans wanting former President Donald Trump to run for president in 2024, although a majority of all adults in the survey say they do not want him to run. Among all respondents, 28% would like to see Trump make another run for the presidency, while 71% do not want him to run again.
Dallas News

GOP chair Ronna McDaniel concedes that Joe Biden beat Donald Trump, sort of

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump’s hand-picked leader of the GOP conceded Thursday something the former president has not: “Joe Biden won the election.”. But Ronna McDaniel, the Republican National Committee chair, was quick to muddy that declaration by echoing Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that serious questions remain about fraud that might have tipped the outcome.
AFP

Top US Republican delays vote on Biden agenda with nine-hour rant

House Democrats postponed to Friday a vote on US President Joe Biden's historic package of social welfare reforms as the leader of the minority Republicans' nine-hour speech drew mockery and frustrated their efforts. Kevin McCarthy was supposed to talk for one minute ahead of a Thursday evening vote in the lower chamber of Congress to advance the $1.8 trillion Build Back Better Act as he took the floor just after 8:30 pm (0130 GMT). But he stopped speaking at about 05:10 am (1010 GMT) after tackling everything from Biden's spending to the Afghanistan withdrawal, travel to Europe, Elon Musk, Abraham Lincoln, the Hallmark Channel, the Nobel Peace Prize and the artwork hanging in his office. Unlike the Senate, the House doesn't have a "filibuster" that allows the minority to scupper legislation by talking for hours, and the vote was merely postponed until 8:00 am.
The Independent

Two Democratic senators oppose Powell as Fed chair

Two Democratic senators said Friday that they oppose the reappointment of Jerome Powell to a second term as chair of the Federal Reserve, saying Powell has been insufficiently committed to fighting climate change, an issue that the world's central banks are increasingly confronting.Their opposition comes as President Joe Biden is expected to announce within days whom he will choose for the nation's most powerful economic position. Many Fed watchers expect Powell to be offered a second term, though Lael Brainard, a member of the Fed’s Board of Governors, has emerged as a leading alternative.“President Biden must appoint a Fed...
