Dolphins OL Jesse Davis has confidence in QB Tua Tagovailoa as the quarterback and team leader. “He knows how to win games,” Davis said via the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson. “Tua prepares the right way. He knows how to communicate to us. For him to come off a short week and injury to Jacoby, hats off to him. He did a good job. Tua comes in and looks you in the eye with confidence and gives you the play. He doesn’t stutter. He shows confidence to his players.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO