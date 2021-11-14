Three men arrested under Terrorism Act after fatal blast at hospital

CAMBRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — A 16-year-old boy died and a 15-year-old boy was wounded in a double shooting in Cambridge, Maryland State Police said.
On Thursday about 8:15 p.m., officers with the Cambridge City Police Department were dispatched to the 900 block of Camelia Street for a report of a shooting with multiple victims.
Cambridge resident Ja’Len Woolford, 16, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim, a 15-year-old male, was taken to Dorchester General Hospital and then flown to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore for treatment, police said.
The Cambridge Police Department asked the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit to take over the investigation. No other injuries were reported, police said.
Police believe the shooting was not random. An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-749-3101 ext. 140.
