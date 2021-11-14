ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Three men arrested under Terrorism Act after fatal blast at hospital

Shropshire Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe incident took place at Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday morning. Three men have been arrested under the Terrorism Act after a car explosion at a hospital killed one person and injured another. Merseyside Police were called after a blast involving a taxi at Liverpool Women’s Hospital at 10.59am...

www.shropshirestar.com

Shropshire Star

Liverpool locals praised for standing together one week on from attack

Open letter to public states gratitude for patience and understanding shown by residents in seven days since explosion. People across Liverpool have been praised for “standing shoulder to shoulder” in the wake of the Remembrance Sunday attack, as the public were reminded they are the “eyes and ears” for police in the fight against terror.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

MORE women say they have been needled in nightclubs: Student tells how she and two friends 'felt groggy' and their arms went numb on night out as police investigate incident

A female university student has told how she and two friends were spiked with a needle in a nightclub, leaving her left arm feeling numb. Police said that they are investigating the attacks on the three women at Fiction in Swansea, south Wales, on Wednesday night. One of the women,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Cassidy Rainwater: Police chief reveals woman’s flesh was found in freezer after calling on online sleuths to stop commenting on case

Details about the death of a 33-year-old woman whose remains were discovered in a freezer have been revealed, a month after authorities asked online sleuths to stop speculating about her disappearance. According to authorities in Missouri, Cassidy Rainwater went missing in late July and was kidnapped and allegedly caged by two men who were charged for her murder on Wednesday.Dallas County authorities said James Phelps and Timothy Norton kidnapped Ms Rainwater around the time of her disappearance, allegedly forcing her into a cage. Photos from FBI investigators that were included in court documents on Wednesday also showed her dismembered and semi-naked...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Teen dead in broad daylight shooting in Harlem

A teen was shot and killed in Harlem Tuesday afternoon, cops said. Taquan Jones, 17, was shot once in the upper chest just before 3:30 p.m. on West 132nd Street near Lenox Avenue, according to cops. Jones, of East Harlem, was rushed to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox32chicago.com

Woman charged with attempted murder in South Side stabbing

CHICAGO - A woman was charged Tuesday in connection with the stabbing of a woman in the Ida B. Wells / Darrow Homes neighborhood on the South Side. Niquia Simbler, 36, was charged with first-degree attempted murder and aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon, both felonies, police said. Simbler was...
MAYWOOD, IL
Shropshire Star

Brother denies murdering 15-year-old sister at holiday park

A 19-year-old has denied the murder of his younger sister at a holiday park. Matthew Selby pleaded not guilty to the murder of his sister Amanda, 15, when he appeared at Mold Crown Court by videolink from HMP Berwyn on Friday. She died after police were called to reports of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Community Policy