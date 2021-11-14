Police: Man arrested after victim killed during robbery

RICHMOND, Va. -- A 42-year-old suspect has been arrested after a man was stabbed to death during a robbery on Richmond's East End Saturday night, according to police.

Police were called to the 2500 block of Melbourne Street for a report of a suspicious situation just after 9:10 p.m., according to Officer Phon Hoonsan with Richmond Police.

"Officers arrived and located an adult male with multiple stab wounds," Phon said. "He was pronounced dead at the scene."

Detectives later identified the victim as 54-year-old Robert Pulling of Richmond.

The Medical Examiner will determine the victim's exact cause and manner of death, Phon said.

Richmond Police Kevin Rice





Kevin Rice, of Richmond, was arrested on a capias and charged with robbery in connection to the incident, but police said more charges are pending.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at 804-646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .