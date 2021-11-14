ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Phillip Danault exchanged gifts with a Canadian Armed Forces member before the Kings-Jets game

By (@Pucksonnetca / Twitter)
bardown.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHockey is one incredible sport. We can all agree on that one. But it’s the little moments outside of the game that make it so special!. Phillip Danault's gesture on...

www.bardown.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

LA Kings’ Danault on Andreas Athanasiou: ‘His Speed is Opening Everything for Us’

The LA Kings earned a big win on Monday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs, thanks in large part to the play of their second line. Phillip Danault continued to torment the Toronto Maple Leafs, this time as a member of the LA Kings. Danault, 28, had back-to-back goals en route to the Kings’ 5-1 victory on Monday, extending their winning streak to five games while ending Toronto’s also at five. The former Montreal Canadien led all skaters with seven shots on goal and obviously had a lot of success playing on a line with Alex Iafallo and Andreas Athanasiou.
NHL
LA Kings Insider

FINAL – Kings 5, Maple Leafs 1 – Danault, Athanasiou, McLellan

The LA Kings pushed their record to a game over .500 with their fifth consecutive victory, a 5-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday evening. The Kings got two goals from Phillip Danault and multi-point games from his linemates Andreas Athanasiou (1-1-2) and Alex Iafallo (0-2-2) in the win. Jonathan Quick won for the third consecutive start, as he made 33 saves on 34 shots in goal.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Danault wins in return to Montreal as Kings beat Canadiens in OT

MONTREAL -- Adrian Kempe scored at 3:39 of overtime to give the Los Angeles Kings a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night at Bell Centre. Brendan Lemieux and Alex Iafallo had the other goals for the Kings (7-5-1), who extended their winning streak to six games. Ben...
NHL
Yardbarker

Andreas Athanasiou on Phillip Danault ‘unbelievable player’

LA Kings forward Andreas Athanasiou talks about returning to the lineup and playing with Phillip Danault. Signed days before LA Kings‘ training camp of the shortened 2021 schedule, Andreas Athanasiou was looking for a new home after being traded from Detroit to Edmonton during the 2019-20 season. The Oilers ultimately decided not to extend a qualifying offer to the London, Ontario native, giving him the power to sign with any team.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phillip Danault
NHL

Jets looking forward to tilt with surging Kings on Saturday

WINNIPEG - Winter has arrived in Winnipeg, just in time for a Western Conference clash between the Winnipeg Jets and the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night at Canada Life Centre. "Saturday night in Winnipeg, blizzard conditions, there is nothing better, man," Jets captain Blake Wheeler said with a grin....
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Jets favourites over Kings on Saturday NHL odds

The Winnipeg Jets will be eyeing the top of the Central Division standings on Saturday when they host the Los Angeles Kings as -170 home favourites on the NHL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Winnipeg posted a decisive 4-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night and...
NHL
NHL

GAMEDAY: Jets vs Kings

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets continue a seven-game home stand with the Los Angeles Kings in town. Check back later today for the Morning Skate Report, and tune into the JetsTV Live Pregame Show presented by Budweiser at 10 am CT across all the team's digital platforms - Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, WinnipegJets.com, and the Winnipeg Jets Mobile App.
NHL
arcticicehockey.com

Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. LA Kings

The Winnipeg Jets sure are something! Against the LA Kings, the Jets spent 3 periods not knowing what to do with themselves. Was the team there to play hockey, or take a nap? For about 55 minutes, it appeared to be “take a nap”. The Kings didn’t do much of anything on the puck, yet managed to defensively dominate Winnipeg for most of the game. LA converted on a nasty Grundstrom shot (that I would have hoped Helly could stop) and a Lemieux goal thanks to a baffling lack of defensive effort from Scheifele. Despite Winnipeg’s sleepwalker performance, a DeMelo short-handed goal turned the tide and forced both teams to overtime. Scheifele, attempting to atone for his poor regulation game, sniped a one-timer to grant Winnipeg both points. Well then!
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Canadian Armed Forces#La Kings#Pucksonnetca
NHL

Morning Skate Report: Jets vs Kings

WINNIPEG - Sitting with a 5-1-1 record on home ice this season, the Winnipeg Jets would like nothing more than to improve on that mark in front of their fans at Canada Life Centre tonight when they host the Los Angeles Kings (8-5-1). Nothing comes easy in the National Hockey League though, and that's especially the case tonight against a Kings squad that has won seven straight games.
NHL
Yardbarker

Military Encounter a Fine Example of Phillip Danault’s Character

Phillip Danault’s recent encounter with a military troop reminds us how caring and passionate the LA Kings center is. There was a palpable sense of excitement when the LA Kings signed him this past offseason, and for good reason. An established veteran with a sharp defensive prowess, Phillip Danault is...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
bardown.com

Ryan Reaves explained why he didn’t fight P.K. Subban on Sunday

Ryan Reaves explained why he didn’t fight P.K. Subban on Sunday. Anyone that tuned in to watch the Rangers and Devils game on Sunday was probably expecting a massive showdown between Rangers forward Ryan Reaves and Devils Defenceman P.K. Subban. But can you guess what happened? Absolutely nothing!. Reaves took...
NHL
bardown.com

Yanni Gourde had a wild reaction to fighting 5'7 Alex DeBrincat

It’s not often that we see two players under 5’10 drop the mitts, but Wednesday night proved to be an exception. The Blackhawks paid the Kraken a visit at Climate Change Arena, where scrappy Seattle forward took on the least likely of players… Chicago forward Alex DeBrincat. Known for scoring goals, DeBrincat made the call after Gourde appeared to cross-check him in the head. As the two got ready to dance, 5’9 Gourde had the biggest smile on his face before taking on his 5’7 foe.
NHL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Panthers’ Chase Priskie watches dream of playing in the NHL become reality for himself and other South Floridians

Drafted in 2006 by the Predators, Plantation’s Blake Geoffrion defied the odds, becoming the first South Florida native to play in the NHL. A decade and a half later, the trail Geoffrion blazed is becoming more more well traveled. Six other South Florida natives have entered the NHL in recent years. From Boca Raton’s Jakob Chychrun to Fort Lauderdale’s Jayson Megna, four South Florida products ...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy