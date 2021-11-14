ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Baker Mayfield injury, blowout loss ends rough week for the now 5-5 Browns

By Associated Press, Laura Morrison
WDTN
WDTN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35P0b2_0cwch4vX00

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP/WJW) — A right knee injury to Baker Mayfield left the Cleveland Browns (5-5) with no hope of beating the New England Patriots (6-4).

Browns demolished by Patriots 45-7 in tough loss

Their hopes for the rest of the season took a big blow, too. The departure of the Browns quarterback was a demoralizing way to complete a week in which former Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Los Angeles Rams. The Browns also lost running back Nick Chubb to a positive COVID-19 test.

The Browns were coming off a win over Cincinnati. But they fell behind 31-7 with Mayfield in the game, and then completely collapsed after he left.

As far as injuries are concerned, CB Troy Hill was wheeled off the field on a stretcher with a neck injury with 4:13 left in the fourth quarter after being hurt on Jakobi Meyers’ TD catch. The team said he had movement in his extremities and was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. WR Anthony Schwartz and CB A.J. Green both sustained concussions in the third quarter and didn’t return.

OBJ pens letter to Cleveland, says he’s ‘forever grateful to have played in front of some of the best fans ever’

New England won 45-7.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger sends strong message to Myles Garrett after win over Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has a simple message for Myles Garrett: the Cleveland Browns defensive end can have the sack, he’ll take the W any day. Roethlisberger and the Steelers survived a gritty fight with the Browns in their Week 8 showdown, with the veteran QB throwing for 266 yards (22-of-34 pass completion) for one touchdown. It proved to be the difference for Pittsburg as they went away with a narrow 15-10 victory.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#American Football#Ap#The New England Patriots#The Los Angeles Rams#Wr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Baker Mayfield: It was a long week, but nobody flinched

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield led his team to a 41-16 win over the Bengals on Sunday to cap a week that saw most of the focus on a player that was nowhere to be found on Sunday. Wide receiver Odell Beckham is technically still on the team’s roster, but he’s...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baker Mayfield goes long for Browns' touchdown

Baker Mayfield had no trouble finding this wide-open receiver for the Cleveland Browns. After a week of controversy and turbulence due to Odell Beckham Jr., the Browns’ quarterback hit Donovan Peoples-Jones with a 60-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. The score opened the Cleveland lead to 21-7. Mayfield was...
NFL
Oklahoma Daily

Sooners in the NFL: Former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield struggles, exits due to injury in Browns' 45-7 loss to Patriots

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns (5-5) were trampled 45-7 in a loss against the New England Patriots (6-4) on Sunday. Coming off an impressive outing in Week 9, Mayfield garnered an underwhelming 73 passing yards on 11-for-21 completion before exiting with an apparent knee injury late in the third quarter.
NFL
Yardbarker

Midseason Check-in on Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield

While Baker Mayfield has not had the year he or the Cleveland Browns imagined, there is a glimmer of hope as they move into the back half of the season. It is that time! We have reached the midway point of the 2021 season. Well, sort of. It is hard to tell what midseason is in the midst of a 17-game season. This is the perfect time to take a look at where Baker Mayfield stands as the back-half of the season commences.
NFL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Baker Mayfield hurt as Browns get dominated by Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Mac Jones threw three touchdown passes, rookie Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for a career-high 100 yards and two scores, and the New England Patriots rolled to a 45-7 victory over Cleveland Sunday as the Browns lost quarterback Baker Mayfield to a knee injury. The Patriots (6-4) won their...
NFL
chatsports.com

Baker Mayfield Plans to Play Sunday, Details Injuries

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield gave some updates on Wednesday as he continued to deal with several injuries. He was unsure if he'd practice Wednesday, but he said he did plan on playing this week against the Lions. Mayfield suffered a knee contusion this past weekend against the Patriots and never...
NFL
WDTN

WDTN

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
671K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy