Basketball

Ognacevic carries Lipscomb past Loyola (MD) 70-65

By Associated Press
KESQ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic had...

saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky basketball lands commitment from 5-star guard

John Calipari has landed another 5-star commitment. Cason Wallace pledged to the Kentucky Wildcats on Sunday night. Wallace, out of Richardson (Texas), picked UK over Tennessee, Texas and UTSA. A combo guard, Wallace is rated 5-stars, the No. 1 Texas product and No. 7 prospect overall nationally in the class of 2022 on the 247Sports Composite.
KENTUCKY STATE
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Loyola (MD): How to Watch

It is time: Carolina basketball has returned for the 2021-22 season. Out is former Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams (still really weird to say), in is the new head coach and former assistant, Hubert Davis. This change, along with the new transfers, have been mentioned ad nauseam ever since Williams’ retirement announcement, but truly this is the most change the program has seen since 2004. Tonight we will see the Heels for the first time in a regular season game, and I personally am excited witness the ushering in of the new era.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Yardbarker

Watch: Loyola (MD) vs. North Carolina Men's Basketball Highlights (2021-22)

Loyola (MD) vs. North Carolina: The No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels took care of business and earned head coach Hubert Davis a win in his debut with the 83-67 win over Loyola (MD). Caleb Love was solid from start to finish and recorded 22 points on 7-of-13 shooting. Brady Manek contributed right from the start and finished with 20 points and 5 rebounds. Fellow transfer Dawson Garcia had a nice start as well, with 12 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists in the win.
COLLEGE SPORTS
raleighnews.net

Hubert Davis wins debut as No. 19 UNC tops Loyola (Md.)

Caleb Love scored 22 points and Brady Manek added 20 helping Hubert Davis score a victory in his first game as head coach of No. 19 North Carolina, which topped Loyola (Md.) 83-67 on Tuesday night in Chapel Hill, N.C. Dawson Garcia, a transfer from Marquette, had 12 points and...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX Sports

Martinez carries New Hampshire past St. Joseph's (ME) 98-53

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Jayden Martinez had 20 points and 10 rebounds as New Hampshire romped past St. Joseph's (Maine) 98-53 on Tuesday night in a season opener. Nick Guadarrama had 13 points for New Hampshire. Blondeau Tchoukuiegno added 12 points and Sloan Seymour had 10 points. Drew Shea had...
COLLEGE SPORTS
abccolumbia.com

Jackson carries East Carolina past SC State 70-62

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — J.J. Miles scored 18 points as East Carolina beat South Carolina State 70-62 on Tuesday night in a season opener. Tristen Newton added 15 points for the Pirates. Vance Jackson recorded 12 points and 13 rebounds and Brandon Johnson added 11 points and 13 rebounds. Cameron...
BASKETBALL
KESQ

Glover, Kaifes carry Samford past Maryville (TN) 99-78

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Ques Glover scored 19 points as Samford romped past Maryville (TN) 99-78 in the season opener for both teams. Cooper Kaifes added 17 points for the Bulldogs, while Wesley Cardet,Jr. chipped in 15. Felix Uadiale led the Fighting Scots with 24 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.
BASKETBALL
bucknellbison.com

Volleyball Falls 3-0 at Loyola (Md.) in Season Finale

BALTIMORE, Md. – Bucknell volleyball concluded its 2021 season at Reitz Arena Friday evening, falling 3-0 to Loyola (Md.). The Bison led much of the way in the second set, which was their strongest of the evening, but 22 attack errors against 21 kills resulted in a -.009 hitting percentage and gave way to the Greyhound victory.
MARYLAND STATE
cbslocal.com

Andrews Scores 30 To Lead Loyola (Md.) Past SC State 75-65

CHARLESTON, Sc. (AP) — Jaylin Andrews had a career-high 30 points as Loyola (Maryland) defeated South Carolina State 75-65 on Friday. Andrews hit 5 of 7 3-pointers. Cam Spencer had 16 points and six rebounds for Loyola (1-1). Kenneth Jones added 11 points and eight assists. Golden Dike had six points, 18 rebounds and six assists.
MARYLAND STATE
bucknellbison.com

Bucknell Volleyball Wraps Up Season Friday at Loyola (Md.)

Who: Bucknell (7-17, 3-12 PL) at Loyola (15-10, 7-7 PL) When: Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. Where: Reitz Arena – Baltimore, Md. Bucknell visits the Loyola Greyhounds on Friday for its final match of the 2021 season. With a victory, Bucknell would collect its highest Patriot League win total since 2017. The Bison lost 3-1 against the Greyhounds at home back on Oct. 9.
live5news.com

Tucker carries College of Charleston past Loyola (Md.) 79-72

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Brenden Tucker had 20 points as College of Charleston defeated Loyola (Md.) 79-72 on Saturday. John Meeks had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists for College of Charleston (3-0). Ben Burnham added 11 points. Reyne Smith had 10 points. Dimitrius Underwood had 7 points and 12 rebounds.
CHARLESTON, SC
KESQ

Henry leads Indiana State past Old Dominion 77-36

CONWAY, S.C. — Cameron Henry had 14 points and 13 rebounds to lift Indiana State to a 77-36 win over Old Dominion in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Jaylin Hunter paced the Monarchs seven points and seven rebounds.
INDIANA STATE
KESQ

Sherman leads WVU over Elon, Bob Huggins ties Roy Williams

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Taz Sherman scored a career-high 27 points to lead West Virginia to an 87-68 victory over Elon in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic. It moves Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins further up on the all-time wins list. Huggins earned his 903rd career victory, passing Bob Knight for fifth place all-time among Division I coaches and tying Roy Williams, who retired in April with the fourth-most wins. Jim Calhoun, who retired Thursday from Division III St. Joseph and won three national titles at UConn, is third with 920 career wins. West Virginia improved to 3-0. Torrence Watson led Elon with 15 points. The Phoenix are 2-2.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KESQ

Hall of Famer Jim Calhoun retires from D-III Saint Joseph

Jim Calhoun is retiring as men’s basketball coach of Division III Saint Joseph. The 79-year-old Hall of Famer spent more than four years helping the school established a men’s basketball program after it began admitting male students. Calhoun was the longtime coach at UConn, where he won three national titles. He ends his career with a record of 920-397. He went 47-17 at Saint Joseph, including a conference title and an appearance in the NCAA Division III Tournament in 2020. Calhoun’s friend and longtime assistant Glen Miller will assume head coaching duties at the school in West Hartford, Connecticut.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
KESQ

Kaifes’ go-ahead 3 sparks Samford past Oregon State 78-77

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Cooper Kaifes hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:21 left in the game, Jerome Marshall followed with a layup and Samford held off Oregon State 78-77 in nonconference play. Oregon State (1-3), trailed 42-32 at halftime, but battled back to take a 75-73 lead on a dunk by Warith Alatishe with 1:27 left to play. Kaifes followed with his 3-pointer and Marshall scored with 38 seconds remaining to put the Bulldogs (3-1) up 78-75. Dashawn Davis answered with a layup, but the Beavers failed to retake the lead despite forcing two Samford turnovers in the final 16 seconds. Ques Glover paced Samford (3-1) with 16 points and nine assists. Alatishe scored 14 of his team-high 20 points in the second half for Oregon State.
OREGON STATE
KESQ

Kalkbrenner, Kaluma lead Creighton past Brown 78-57

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner had 19 points to lead five Creighton players in double figures as the Bluejays beat Brown 78-57 in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam. Arthur Kaluma added 16 points for the Bluejays on Friday. Alex O’Connell chipped in 13, Ryan Hawkins scored 12 and Ryan Nembhard had 10. Dan Friday led the Bears with 11 points.
COLLEGE SPORTS

