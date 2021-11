With just over a month to go before the release of The Matrix Resurrections, studio Warner Bros. has largely kept a tight lid on the adventure, having only released one trailer to this point, though the studio has now released a new poster for the fourth film in the series which puts both fresh and familiar faces front and center. While the poster doesn't reveal much in the way of new information about the film, it does offer us a good look at Keanu Reeves' Neo sporting a look similar to that he had when he entered The Matrix back in the original trilogy. Check out the poster below before The Matrix Resurrections hits theaters and HBO Max on December 22nd.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO