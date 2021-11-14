ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady was curt with media after loss to Washington

By Grey Papke
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 6 days ago
Tom Brady is notorious for taking losses poorly. We got another example of that on Sunday. Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a stunning 29-19 loss to the Washington Football Team. It was Tampa Bay’s third loss of the season and one of the bigger upsets of the...

