6PM Web Show – Sunday, November 14

By WROC Staff
 6 days ago

Editor’s Note: A full replay of the broadcast will be made available above within the next 10 minutes.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 WROC ‘s 6 p.m. broadcasting was cancelled due to NFL Football coverage. A digital edition of the show has been uploaded above for viewing.

We apologize for any inconvenience this might have caused.

On tonight’s 6 P.M. Web Show, the team at News 8 covers the investigation findings of the Pioneer Street homicide where police say the suspect killed his own son. Plus the full report on a Canandaigua man arrested for a fatal October hit-and-run that killed a disabled veteran resident on a scooter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

