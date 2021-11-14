ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appeals court reaffirms halt on Biden workplace vaccination mandate; DOJ to ‘vigorously defend’

By Pacific News Center
pncguam.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal appeals court has upheld a stay preventing the Occupational Safety and Health Administration vaccine mandate from taking effect. The Department of Justice (DOJ) says it will “vigorously defend” the guidelines laid out by OSHA, which seek to enforce vaccine requirements on all businesses with 100 employees or more by...

