Why Belarus is using migrants as a political weapon

Cover picture for the articleBelarus has sent thousands of desperate migrants to its border with Poland in a bid to antagonize the European Union over sanctions imposed last year, in the wake of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s brutal crackdown on political opponents and protesters. The influx of migrants, which EU officials say Lukashenko...

Reuters

Poland reports fewer attempts to cross its border with Belarus

WARSAW/BIALYSTOK, Poland, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The number of migrants trying to force their way into Poland from Belarus fell again on Friday after an apparent change in tack by Minsk that could help calm a crisis that has escalated into a major East-West confrontation. The Polish Border Guard said...
Alexander Lukashenko
Anne Applebaum
The Independent

Lukashenko admits Belarusian troops may have helped migrants into EU

Belarusian troops probably helped Middle Easternasylum seekers cross into Europe, Alexander Lukashenko has admitted – while denying he engineered the new migrant crisis on the border between his country and the EU. In an interview with the BBC, at his presidential palace in Minsk, he said it was “absolutely possible” his troops helped migrants across the frontier into Poland.“Maybe someone helped them. I won’t even look into this,” he said.Mr Lukashenko denied being responsible for the crisis by luring migrants to the border with the false promise of easy entry to the bloc, but admitted to letting them cross...
NATO offers further help to allies in Belarus migrant crisis – Stoltenberg

BERLIN (Reuters) – NATO is ready to further support allies affected by the Belarus migrant crisis, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday, calling the situation on the border with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia deeply concerning. “We remain vigilant and stand ready to further help our allies,” Stoltenberg told reporters on...
AFP

Belarus border camp cleared as Iraqis fly home from migrant stand-off

A makeshift migrant camp on Belarus' border with Poland has been cleared, Minsk said Thursday, as hundreds of Iraqis who failed to make the crossing to enter the European Union returned home. Hope for de-escalating the crisis, which has seen thousands camping in desperate conditions on the border for weeks, had been mounting in recent days, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko twice by phone. The EU accuses Belarus of engineering the situation at the border in retaliation for sanctions on the ex-Soviet country. Minsk and its main ally Russia have rejected the charges and criticised the EU for not taking in the migrants seeking to cross over. Around 2,000 people, mainly Iraqi Kurds, had been stuck in freezing temperatures at a camp in the woods near Brouzgui crossing point, hoping to pass into EU member state Poland.
The Conversation U.S.

Trouble on the Belarus-Poland border: What you need to know about the migrant crisis manufactured by Belarus' leader

Using migrants as pawns is perhaps nothing new. But rarely do you have a situation in which one country encourages a migrant crisis on its own border for nakedly geopolitical reasons. That is what appears to be happening at the Poland-Belarus border, where violence has broken out between Polish border guards and Middle Eastern migrants who traveled there via Belarus, and who are set on reaching the European Union. Meanwhile, there is growing concern over those camped out in freezing conditions. The Conversation asked Tatsiana Kulakevich, a specialist on Eastern European politics at the University of South Florida, to break down how...
US News and World Report

EU Chief Diplomat Tells Belarus Not to Use People as Weapons

MOSCOW (Reuters) -The European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei discussed a migrant crisis on the Polish border and European sanctions against Minsk by phone on Sunday. Borrell wrote on Twitter that he had raised "the precarious humanitarian situation at the border with the...
The Independent

One-year-old Syrian child found dead as migrants ‘used as pawns’ on Poland-Belarus border

A one-year-old child from Syria has died in a forest in Poland near the Belarus border, becoming the youngest victim of the latest episode of the migrant crisis in eastern Europe.The Polish Emergency Medical Team (PCPM), a nonprofit that operates in disaster zones, said the child was the son of a Syrian couple whom they had assisted on Thursday.The nonprofit said in a tweet in Polish that they received a report after 2.26am that at least one person in the forest needed medical attention, but when they reached the spot, they found three people had been injured.“They had been in...
