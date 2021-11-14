Emergency water outage in Barrigada

MAPLETON, Ore. - Drinking water is available for residents of Mapleton as the town's water system runs dry. "Recent rains have increased turbidity of the water and the filtration system in place is unable to function," according to Lane County. "The Mapleton Water District is in the process of seeking repairs that would allow it to return to filtering water quickly, as well as long-term upgrades."

