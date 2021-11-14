ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Emergency water outage in Barrigada

By Pacific News Center
pncguam.com
 6 days ago

The Guam Waterworks Authority announces an emergency water outage today,...

www.pncguam.com

Comments / 0

Related
pncguam.com

21 new COVID cases; 20 hospitalized; CAR score 2.5

On Friday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) reported twenty-one (21) new cases of COVID-19 out of 552 tests performed on November 18. Six (6) cases were identified through contact tracing. To date, there have been a total of 19,061 officially reported cases, 262 deaths, 1,859 cases in active isolation, and 16,940 not in active isolation. The CAR Score is 2.5.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbs19news

Planned water service outage for Barracks/Rugby neighborhood

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some Charlottesville residents will not have water service on Saturday. According to a release from the city, there will be a planned water outage for a large part of the Barracks/Rugby neighborhood from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A contractor is working on water infrastructure...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
987thebull.com

Portland Shifts To Emergency Water Supply System

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Portland, Oregon, is using its emergency water supply system rather than the Bull Run watershed after a toppled tree damaged a treatment plant east of the city. The Portland Water Bureau says it began using safe-to-drink groundwater from the Columbia South Shore Well Field on Monday,...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guam#Toto#Canada Toto Loop Road#Gwa
The Mountaineer

The final chapter in Waynesville's water outage saga

A rupture in a massive water line in Waynesville slated for repairs last Friday was far graver than anticipated and could have easily turned into a multi-day water outage for part of the town had it not been for the ingenuity of the public works crews. “They did an amazing...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
nbc16.com

Emergency drinking water available in Mapleton as taps run dry

MAPLETON, Ore. - Drinking water is available for residents of Mapleton as the town's water system runs dry. "Recent rains have increased turbidity of the water and the filtration system in place is unable to function," according to Lane County. "The Mapleton Water District is in the process of seeking repairs that would allow it to return to filtering water quickly, as well as long-term upgrades."
MAPLETON, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
las-cruces.org

Desert Falls Road Water Outage

As part of the Sonoma Ranch North Phase 5 Project, residents on Desert Falls Road will experience a water outage from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Caliper Construction, a limited liability company, will connect a new water main to an existing water main at Desert Falls Road.
LAS CRUCES, NM
spectrumnews1.com

Resident launches water saving plan as officials declare drought emergency

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Local leadership is calling the California drought an emergency. The Metropolitan Water District that made the declaration manages water delivery to 26 agencies in six counties with 19 million customers. One Santa Clarita resident says he could have the prototype to alleviate the drought in several...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
enid.org

Waterline Repairs Prompts Water Outage on North 10th Street Area

ENID, OK (November 12, 2021) - City of Enid officials announced today there is a planned water outage beginning on Monday, November 15th, affecting the following areas:. • North 10th Street from East 2nd Pine Street to East Elm Avenue. • East 2nd Pine Street from North 9th Street to...
ENID, OK
KPLC TV

Water outage scheduled in Welsh Monday night

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Welsh advises residents of a scheduled system-wide water outage Monday, Nov. 15 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. The outage will affect everyone on Welsh’s water system. After the water is restored, residents will be under a boil advisory until further notice.
WELSH, LA
actionnewsnow.com

Parts of Paradise experiencing water outages

PARADISE, Calif. - Some Del Oro Water Company customers are experiencing water outages in Paradise, according to the company's service status website. The outage is due to a mainline repair. Areas affected by the water outage include Malibu Dr., Wilderness Way, and Pentz Rd. There is currently no estimated restoration...
PARADISE, CA
las-cruces.org

Purple Sage Drive Water Outage

As part of the Sonoma Ranch North Phase 5 Project, Purple Sage Drive residents will experience a water outage from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2021. Caliper Construction, a limited liability company, will connect a new water main to an existing water main at Purple Sage Drive. Adjacent areas could also be affected by the outage.
LAS CRUCES, NM
foxla.com

Metropolitan Water District declares regional drought emergency

LOS ANGELES - The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California declared a regional drought emergency Tuesday amid most of the state being hit with extreme drought conditions. The resolution, which was adopted by the directors of Southern California's regional water wholesaler MWD, calls on local water suppliers to implement all...
LOS ANGELES, CA
cbslocal.com

Drought Emergency Has Some LA Residents Curbing Their Water Consumption

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California declared a drought emergency Tuesday, many residents are taking a look at their own water consumption. “We’ve barely had any rain at all this year so far in ’21,” said water conscious resident Pete White. “I know we’re...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxwilmington.com

Water main leak leads to water outages, boil advisory in Burgaw

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) – Some Burgaw residents may see water outages after a leak was identified Tuesday in a water main at the intersection of N. Dickerson St. and W. Drane St. “Water outages are expected for customers on the north side of Burgaw while crews make the necessary repairs,”...
BURGAW, NC
Seattle, Washington

High winds and power outages

Prepare for potential power outages with the high winds we are experiencing in the Seattle area. Keep in mind that if the power goes out, burning gas, wood or charcoal inside your home will increase your risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. It is an invisible, odorless gas that can cause severe illness or death.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy