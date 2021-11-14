Emergency water outage in Barrigada

On Friday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) reported twenty-one (21) new cases of COVID-19 out of 552 tests performed on November 18. Six (6) cases were identified through contact tracing. To date, there have been a total of 19,061 officially reported cases, 262 deaths, 1,859 cases in active isolation, and 16,940 not in active isolation. The CAR Score is 2.5.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some Charlottesville residents will not have water service on Saturday. According to a release from the city, there will be a planned water outage for a large part of the Barracks/Rugby neighborhood from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A contractor is working on water infrastructure...
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Portland, Oregon, is using its emergency water supply system rather than the Bull Run watershed after a toppled tree damaged a treatment plant east of the city. The Portland Water Bureau says it began using safe-to-drink groundwater from the Columbia South Shore Well Field on Monday,...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland switched back to its primary water supply from the Bull Run watershed after switching over to an emergency water supply system for 36 hours. The city had to make the switch after a toppled tree damaged a treatment plant east of the city. The Portland Water...
A rupture in a massive water line in Waynesville slated for repairs last Friday was far graver than anticipated and could have easily turned into a multi-day water outage for part of the town had it not been for the ingenuity of the public works crews. “They did an amazing...
MAPLETON, Ore. - Drinking water is available for residents of Mapleton as the town's water system runs dry. "Recent rains have increased turbidity of the water and the filtration system in place is unable to function," according to Lane County. "The Mapleton Water District is in the process of seeking repairs that would allow it to return to filtering water quickly, as well as long-term upgrades."
Portland is relying on its emergency water supply system rather than the Bull Run watershed after a toppled tree caused extensive damage to a treatment plant east of the city, officials said. The Portland Water Bureau said it began using safe-to-drink groundwater from the Columbia South Shore Well Field on...
Several thousand Northeast Tacoma residents were without power Monday as rain and high winds hit the region. The rough weather led to several road closures in Pierce County as the rough weather downed trees and utility lines. On Monday evening, Gov. Jay Inslee issued a severe weather emergency proclamation that...
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The Nooksack River is now flooding and will continue to flood throughout the day. The Sheriff’s Office says Everson, Sumas, Deming and Maple Falls are all isolated. Over 30 Whatcom County roads are now closed, including Badger Road, the Hannegan south of Lynden and the Guide...
As part of the Sonoma Ranch North Phase 5 Project, residents on Desert Falls Road will experience a water outage from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Caliper Construction, a limited liability company, will connect a new water main to an existing water main at Desert Falls Road.
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Local leadership is calling the California drought an emergency. The Metropolitan Water District that made the declaration manages water delivery to 26 agencies in six counties with 19 million customers. One Santa Clarita resident says he could have the prototype to alleviate the drought in several...
ENID, OK (November 12, 2021) - City of Enid officials announced today there is a planned water outage beginning on Monday, November 15th, affecting the following areas:. • North 10th Street from East 2nd Pine Street to East Elm Avenue. • East 2nd Pine Street from North 9th Street to...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Welsh advises residents of a scheduled system-wide water outage Monday, Nov. 15 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. The outage will affect everyone on Welsh’s water system. After the water is restored, residents will be under a boil advisory until further notice.
PARADISE, Calif. - Some Del Oro Water Company customers are experiencing water outages in Paradise, according to the company's service status website. The outage is due to a mainline repair. Areas affected by the water outage include Malibu Dr., Wilderness Way, and Pentz Rd. There is currently no estimated restoration...
As part of the Sonoma Ranch North Phase 5 Project, Purple Sage Drive residents will experience a water outage from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2021. Caliper Construction, a limited liability company, will connect a new water main to an existing water main at Purple Sage Drive. Adjacent areas could also be affected by the outage.
LOS ANGELES - The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California declared a regional drought emergency Tuesday amid most of the state being hit with extreme drought conditions. The resolution, which was adopted by the directors of Southern California's regional water wholesaler MWD, calls on local water suppliers to implement all...
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California declared a drought emergency Tuesday, many residents are taking a look at their own water consumption. “We’ve barely had any rain at all this year so far in ’21,” said water conscious resident Pete White. “I know we’re...
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) – Some Burgaw residents may see water outages after a leak was identified Tuesday in a water main at the intersection of N. Dickerson St. and W. Drane St. “Water outages are expected for customers on the north side of Burgaw while crews make the necessary repairs,”...
Prepare for potential power outages with the high winds we are experiencing in the Seattle area. Keep in mind that if the power goes out, burning gas, wood or charcoal inside your home will increase your risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. It is an invisible, odorless gas that can cause severe illness or death.
Comments / 0