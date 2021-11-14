Warriors' Damion Lee: Available against Hornets

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Damion Lee (left hip soreness) is listed as questionable for Wednesday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Lee is a new addition to the injury report and may miss his second game of the season. That would create more minutes off the bench for Otto Porter Jr. and Gary Payton II, as well as Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, and Juan Toscano-Anderson.
There’d be times over the past few seasons, following a Golden State Warriors loss, that fans on social media would question why Damion Lee was on the team’s roster. In response, you’d often find the line of “well, he’s Steph’s (Curry) brother in law”. But over the past couple of...
The Golden State Warriors gave an update on some of their recent player injuries today. Draymond Green and Damion Lee are questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Chicago Bulls according to a pair of tweets by The Athletic’s Anthony Slater. Green suffered a “nasty” right thigh contusion in the third...
Warriors’ head coach Steve Kerr said what many were thinking after a jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all charges on Friday. “This is America,” Kerr said Friday before his team played the Pistons. “We’re treading down a dangerous path. “It wasn’t a shocking verdict, but one that poses great risk...
It ain’t easy being the 3-year-old son of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Never mind that Curry just scored 20 points Sunday to help the team beat the Houston Rockets — Canon Curry got upset as he watched his dad disappear into the tunnel after the game. The touching moment was caught on video by Let’s Go Warriors.
Kids of NBA legends are proving they’re more than a last name. Bronny James is lighting it up at Sierra Canyon. Zaire Wade is headed to the NBA G-League. Shaquille O’Neal’s kids are dunking throughout college basketball. As for Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls great Dennis Rodman, we got an...
Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
The brief glimmer of hope for Kyrie Irving to return to the court for the Brooklyn Nets this season seems to be fading away. New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams appeared Friday on CNN and was asked specifically about Irving, who remains ineligible to play due to the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered a one-word endorsement of the criticism directed at the not guilty verdict in the controversial trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse was acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide as well as four additional felony charges stemming from protests over police brutality that took place in Kenosha, Wis. in August 2020.
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has hit a number of impressive circus shots throughout his long career, and he crossed one off the list that was inspired by one of his favorite players on Thursday night.
Stephen Curry once again lit up the NBA universe when he couldn’t miss during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. The Golden State Warriors star was a perfect 9-for-9 from the field and tallied 25 points. Warriors fans are no longer completely in shock when...
The only question that remains in terms of debating the greatest shooting duo in NBA history is who comes in second. The iconic Golden State Warriors tandem of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have a hold on the top spot that they may very well never relinquish. But once upon...
We are currently in the three-point era of basketball, where teams and players want to hoist up as many good-quality threes as possible. The idea is simple: the three-point shot puts the most points on the board and more attempts mean more points. That is why sharpshooters are paid a massive premium in today’s game because spacing and relaxed defensive rules allow for better ball movement and quality looks from the perimeter. The presence of shooters also allows the paint to be more open, allowing for easy buckets at the rim.
The Los Angeles Lakers were upset big time by a previously winless Oklahoma City Thunder squad. Russell Westbrook was in no mood after the loss as OKC’s Darius Bazley dunked the ball in the game’s final seconds. Russ garnered his second technical of the game after jawing over the play, which led to his ejection.
Kobe Bryant will forever be considered one of the greatest players to have ever picked up a basketball. As it turns out, the Los Angeles Lakers icon was never really the best teammate — at least when it comes to building close personal relationships off the court. Pau Gasol, a...
Stephen Curry produced yet another spectacular performance on Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers. The former back-to-back MVP took the basketball world by storm with his jaw-dropping offensive explosion against Paul George and Co. For Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green, however, he sees one downside to Curry’s greatness. According...
Steve Nash has made no secret that this is an experimental time for his team. The Brooklyn Nets fell to the Miami Heat on Wednesday, 106-93. Brooklyn is now 2-3, having lost twice at The Clays. Steve Nash, Kevin Durant, and company are looking for any spark rotational standpoint. “We...
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is one of the greatest basketball players ever. When it comes to his game, only one issue stands out, and it’s his turnovers. Charles Barkley pointed it out during a showing of Inside The NBA on TNT, and Hall of Famer Rick Barry agrees with him.
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered yet another embarrassing defeat on Friday at the hands of their bitter rivals in the Boston Celtics. This was LeBron James’ first game back after a two-week spell on the sidelines, but not even his return was enough to help the Lakers avoid a 130-108 shellacking courtesy of the Celtics.
