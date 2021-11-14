ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing, endangered county man

Augusta Free Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Update: Monday, 12:28 p.m. Michael David Keys Sr. has been located and is currently no longer listed as a missing person through the Augusta County Sheriff’s...

augustafreepress.com

Comments / 1

Related
Taos News

Sheriff's Office arrests six in warrant roundup

The Taos County Sheriff’s Office and the State Security Threat Intelligence Unit rounded up six people with outstanding warrants this past Wednesday (Nov. 10). Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said in an email he was “pretty darn proud of the roundup operation,” which he said picked up repeat offenders, many of whom gained additional charges in addition to the existing warrants.
TAOS COUNTY, NM
CBS Baltimore

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Searching For 16-Year-Old Boy Missing From Walkersville

WALKERSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old boy who was last seen Wednesday in Walkersville. Nasir Jackson was last seen about 9:30 p.m. in the 8700 block of Discovery Boulevard, according to the office. He is described as about 5 feet 7 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. The office did not provide a description of what he may have been wearing. If you know Nasir’s whereabouts, call 301-600-1046 and reference case number 21-118931. MISSING – Nasir Jackson – 16 – approx. 5' 7" & 150 lbs w/black hair & brown eyes. Nasir was last seen Nov. 17 at 9:30 p.m. at the 8700 block of Discovery Blvd. If you have any info., call 301-600-1046 and reference case # 21-118931. pic.twitter.com/NSyoApeXde — Frederick County Sheriff's Office (@FredCoSheriff) November 18, 2021  
WALKERSVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Advertising#Facebook Purchase#Afp Subscribe#Itunes#Spotify News#The Sheriff S Office
WHSV

Augusta County community to honor missing child

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The search for the remains of three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell from Augusta County continues. She was last seen by her family in January while in the care of Candi Royer and Travis Brown. Investigators believe the little girl is dead. In the meantime, some in the...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
dailyjournal.net

JOHNSON COUNTY’S MOST WANTED: Sheriff’s office seeks public’s help locating six suspects

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana are asking for the public’s help locating six wanted suspects. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office posted a rare “Johnson County: Most Wanted” poster on social media this week, looking for five suspects wanted on drug charges, and another wanted on a burglary charge. Some of the wanted suspects were holdouts from previous warrant roundups, said Major Damian Katt, investigations division commander.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
wsvaonline.com

Augusta County Authorities Search for Missing Person

UNDATED – Augusta County authorities are looking for a missing person and need the public’s help. Lieutenant Leslie Snyder says Michael David Keys, Senior was last seen on Friday and was reported missing yesterday by a family member. The 45-year-old Keys is a white male who stands 5-feet-11 and weighs...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Stevens Point Journal

Portage County Sheriff's Office seeks driver they say caused semi crash in possible road rage incident

SHARON – The Portage County Sheriff's Office is looking for the driver of a car they say caused a semi crash Thursday afternoon. At 3:33 p.m. Thursday, a caller reported a semi crash on State 66, about a quarter mile east of Portage County J, in Sharon. A semi was going east on State 66 when a black Volkswagen sedan, which also was going east, passed the semi, according to the Sheriff's Office.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
abc57.com

Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office asking for donations for Shop with a Sheriff program

EKLHART COUNTY, Ind. – The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is asking for donations to support the department’s Shop with a Sheriff program. The department is accepting monetary donations and school supplies, including:. Notebooks. Folders. Pencils. Pens. Crayons. Markers. Dry erase markers. Highlighters. Facial tissues. Hand sanitizer. Sanitizing wipes. Glue sticks.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Kait 8

Sheriff: 4 pounds of meth found in suspect’s home

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is being held on a $175,000 bond after investigators say they found nearly four pounds of methamphetamine in his home. Following a two-month-long investigation by the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office and the Heber Springs Police Department, officers arrested 58-year-old Jeffery Edward Eldridge of Wilburn.
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Man Jailed After Stealing 50 Pound Weight

Tarrence Jamal Hudgins, 31 of Rome, was arrested this week after report said he stole a 50 lb cast iron calibration weight from Marglen Industries. Reports added that after being informed that the theft was captured on security camera Hudgins returned the item. Police went on to say that the...
ROME, GA
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo County Sheriff: suspect steals ‘thousands of dollars worth of guns’ from 3 businesses

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man suspected of an overnight burglary spree. Deputies believe the man acted alone and managed to steal thousands of dollars worth of guns. The sheriff's office is linking one man to three robberies that happened early Monday morning. At 2:58 a.m., The post Pueblo County Sheriff: suspect steals ‘thousands of dollars worth of guns’ from 3 businesses appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy