Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing, endangered county man

WALKERSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old boy who was last seen Wednesday in Walkersville. Nasir Jackson was last seen about 9:30 p.m. in the 8700 block of Discovery Boulevard, according to the office. He is described as about 5 feet 7 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. The office did not provide a description of what he may have been wearing. If you know Nasir’s whereabouts, call 301-600-1046 and reference case number 21-118931. MISSING – Nasir Jackson – 16 – approx. 5' 7" & 150 lbs w/black hair & brown eyes. Nasir was last seen Nov. 17 at 9:30 p.m. at the 8700 block of Discovery Blvd. If you have any info., call 301-600-1046 and reference case # 21-118931. pic.twitter.com/NSyoApeXde — Frederick County Sheriff's Office (@FredCoSheriff) November 18, 2021

WALKERSVILLE, MD ・ 9 HOURS AGO