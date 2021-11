The crypto market’s largest NFT marketplace, OpenSea, has officially facilitated more than $10 billion in volume for the first time since opening its doors four years ago. The first NFT marketplace to be established on the Ethereum blockchain, OpenSea’s trading volume has shot up in the past year alongside the boom in non-fungible tokens (NFTs). In August, for example, the platform’s total volume was just $1 billion.

