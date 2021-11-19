WATCH: Fayetteville flips switch on Lights of the Ozarks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Fayetteville preps for its annual Lights of the Ozarks, which kicks off tonight, November 19.

Each year, the downtown square is decorated with more than 400,000 lights.

Experience Fayetteville’s Hazel Hernandez joined KNWA Today to talk about the process of setting up the lights and what you can expect during the lighting ceremony.

KNWA’s Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff will begin the lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. and Mayor Lioneld Jordan will flip the switch. The parade will follow immediately after.

This year, the parade will start at Spring St. and Block St. and go around the square before ending at Meadow St. and East Ave.

Lights of the Ozarks runs through January and is open from 5:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. each night.

