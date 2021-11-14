ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spirit head to NWSL championship with 2-1 win over Reign

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Spirit advanced to the National Women’s Soccer League championship game with a 2-1 victory over OL Reign...

