BENTONVILLE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — The City of Bentonville will light up its downtown square on Saturday.

The 35 miles of lights will be lit by Mayor Stephanie Orman.

The fun begins at 4:00 p.m. with food trucks and musical entertainment.

Santa’s house will also be open for kids, along with ice skating at Lawrence Plaza.

