Man dies diving off boat to catch football in Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (AP) — A California man died in the Florida Keys after jumping off a boat and landing in shallow water on Saturday, according to authorities.

Witnesses told Monroe County deputies that 46-year-old Liam Daly took a diving leap off the boat to catch a football but was facedown and unresponsive when he resurfaced.

Law enforcement met the pontoon boat at the docks before transporting the San Diego man to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, as reported by the AP.