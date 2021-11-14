ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julia Mayorga Set to Join Katie Holmes in 'Rare Objects' Film Adaptation

By Kareem Gantt
Collider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh off of her breakout role in American Rust, Julia Mayorga will make her way from the small screen to the big (and, potentially, streaming) screen. Mayorga will star opposite Katie Holmes in Rare Objects, a film co-written, produced, and directed by Holmes. According to Variety, Mayorga will star...

collider.com

