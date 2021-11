A Canton woman, 42, was arrested at about 10 p.m. Nov. 4 after she refused to pay her parking fee at the Park Place parking lot, 18951 Snow. The woman drove away and police were called. Police spotted the woman driving on Snow near Fry Road and pulled her over. However, the woman refused to open her car door and drove away again.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO