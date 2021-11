FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots’ win streak is alive and well. New England shook off a long scoring drive on the opening possession of the game by Cleveland en route to a dominating 45-7 victory on their home field. Mac Jones was outstanding, completing 19 of his 23 passes for 198 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who cleared concussion protocol over the weekend and was able to play, rushed for an even 100 yards with two touchdowns, while also catching four passes for 14 yards in his first career start. Kendrick Bourne had 98 receiving yards...

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO