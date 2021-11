Toshiba Corporation has reported its intent to separate into three standalone companies. Infrastructure Service Co., Device Co. and Toshiba. The separation will create two companies with unique business characteristics that lead their respective industries in realizing carbon neutrality and infrastructure resilience (Infrastructure Service Co.) and pushing the evolution of social and IT infrastructure (Device Co.). This will allow each business to increase its focus and facilitate better decision making and cost efficiency. The separation plan has been approved by the company board of directors.

