Store your iconic 4 color BIC multi-pens in this fun holder

NEWS – What do you do at the end of the day with all of the EDC items that have been in your pockets? Do you pile them up on the kitchen counter or on the dresser in your bedroom? I have a much more elegant alternative. It’s the Cash Tray from Dango and it looks awesome. The bead blasted 6061 aerospace aluminum Cash Tray features two large holding areas. There’s one for your wallet and another one for smaller items like coins and rings and the bottom of each tray is lined in DTEX to protect your gear. The Dango tray also offers two slots that can hold your favorite pens. The tray is $99 directly from dangoproducts.com and you can also find some of their products on Amazon.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO