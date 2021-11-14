Store your iconic 4 color BIC multi-pens in this fun holder

NEWS – If you want a little more functionality from your multi-tool, the DoohicKey from Nite Ize might surprise you. In addition to traditional functions like a bottle cap opener, pry tool, wrench, and carabiner, the DoohicKey (fun name right?) also offers a bit driver. Ok, that’s not exactly unique either, but how about a ratcheting bit driver? Interested now? The Nite Ize DoohicKey Ratchet Key Tool is constructed of stainless steel and features 2 flat screwdriver bits, 2 Phillips screwdriver bits, a bottle opener, ruler, wrenches, pry tool, scoring point, and a carabiner clip. You can buy one from moosejaw.com for $11.98.
