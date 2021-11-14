ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

In-N-Out Burger confirms location coming soon to The Woodlands

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xyHub_0cwcWjIY00

In response to an inquiry from Community Impact Newspaper, Mike Abbate, assistant vice president for real estate and development with In-N-Out Burger, said the company is working on opening a location in The Woodlands.

Abbate confirmed that In-N-Out plans to open at 1717 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands. Abbate said the In-N-Out location is early in the development process and could not yet comment on a potential opening date.

The video above is from a previous story.

"We definitely look forward to having this great location to serve our customers," Abbate said in the Nov. 8 email.

The future In-N-Out building is near The Woodlands Mall where a Sweet Tomatoes restaurant was previously located. The California-based restaurant chain has three locations in the Greater Houston area.

This content was provided by our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.

SEE ALSO:

Crazy long lines form at Katy In-N-Out drive-thru

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
97K+
Followers
10K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy