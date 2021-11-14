ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MTV EMAs See Ed Sheeran Take Home Best Artist And Best Song, But Justin Bieber Shut Out

By Bruce Haring
 6 days ago
Fresh off his triumphant appearance on Saturday Night Live , singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran scored again at the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs). Sheeran won Best Artist and Best Song for his “Bad Habits,” while Eurovision winners Maneskin were voted as Best Rock act at the 2021 awards, held in Budapest, Hungary this year.

K-pop sensations BTS snagged the most awards with four, including Best Pop Best K-Pop, Best Group, and Biggest Fans. Sheeran, Maluma, Yungblud, and Kim Petras performed at the awards, with Saweetie hosting. Justin Bieber was the leading nominee with eight bids heading into the show, but was shut out.

For the first time, the “MTV EMA Generation Change Award” winners were recognized during the EMAs main show. This year’s honorees were described as “five young changemakers who are furthering equality and love while fighting against anti-LGBTQ+ policies.”

The complete list of EMA winners:

WINNER: Ed Sheeran

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Best Pop

WINNER: BTS

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Song

WINNER: Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits”

Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More”

Justin Bieber: “Peaches” ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Olivia Rodrigo: “Drivers License”

The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: “STAY”

Best Video

WINNER: Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More”

Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits”

Justin Bieber: “Peaches” ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Normani ft. Cardi B: “Wild Side”

Taylor Swift: “Willow”

Best Collaboration

WINNER: Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More”

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira: “Girl Like Me”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “INDUSTRY BABY”

The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande: “Save Your Tears (Remix)”

Best New

WINNER: Saweetie

Giveon

Griff

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

The Kid Laroi

Best Electronic

WINNER: David Guetta

Calvin Harris

Joel Corry

Marshmello

Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia

Best Rock

WINNER: Måneskin

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Kings Of Leon

The Killers

Best Alternative

WINNER: Yungblud

Halsey

Lorde

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

Willow

Best Latin

WINNER: Maluma

Bad Bunny

J. Balvin

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Shakira

Best Hip Hop

WINNER: Nicki Minaj

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Best K-Pop

WINNER: BTS

Lisa

Monsta X

NCT 127

Rosé

Twice

Best Group

WINNER: BTS

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

Best Push

24KGoldn

Fousheé

Girl in Red

Griff

JC Stewart

Jxdn

Latto

Madison Beer

Olivia Rodrigo

Remi Wolf

Saint Jhn

The Kid Laroi

Biggest Fans

WINNER: BTS

Ariana Grande

Blackpink

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Video for Good

WINNER: Billie Eilish: “Your Power”

Demi Lovato: “Dancing With The Devil”

Girl in Red: “Serotonin”

H.E.R.: “Fight For You”

Harry Styles: “Treat People With Kindness”

Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Best U.S. Act

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Generation Change Award

WINNERS: Amir Ashour, Matthew Blaise, Sage Dolan-Sandrino, Erika Hilton, and Viktória Radványi

