Captor Sheba has this month announced that its company will be splitting into three separate stand-alone companies as part of a new strategic reorganization plan. The three new companies will take the form of Infrastructure Service Co., consisting of Toshiba’s Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Digital Solutions and Battery businesses; Device Co., comprising Toshiba’s Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions business; and Toshiba, holding its shares in Kioxia Holdings Corporation (KHC) and Toshiba Tec Corporation (TOKYO: 6588). Satoshi Tsunakawa, Interim Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Toshiba explains more about the restructuring.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO