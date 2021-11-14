Top Dolla Deletes Diss Track About Jinder Mahal Due To Fan ‘Uproar’

During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Hit Row’s Top Dolla talked about his faction:. “A lot of people get mad saying, ‘Swerve was the leader of Hit Row in NXT and now Hit Row sucks because Top Dolla is the leader on SmackDown.’ There is no leader in Hit Row. Just like there is no leader in the Shield, there is no leader in Hit Row. We all are leaders because we all feel like we’re stars. We all feel like we were waiting for our opportunity and it just so happened that it all came at the same time. If Swerve is in a storyline like the NXT North American Title and he gets to be the focal point, then we shift. We all have his back. If it’s me and [Adonis] going after the Tag Titles, we shift. If it’s me doing a solo thing, we shift. There is no leader, we’re all leaders. That’s what makes our crew cool because there are no egos involved. Do we gain anything from bickering over who should shine more when we could all just shine?”

WWE ・ 12 DAYS AGO