Westmoreland County, PA

Coroner called to Westmoreland County crash, six others hurt

By WPXI.com News Staff
 6 days ago
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fatal crash happened just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday in Westmoreland County. It’s not clear if the weather played a role in the crash, but it was a factor for emergency responders. Medical helicopters were unable to fly due to the rain and snow showers.

The scene was near the intersection of Route 380 and Route 780 in Washington Township. An orange car and a white van appeared to have veered off the road into a wooded area on the side of the highway.

According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, one person was killed and six others were hurt in the two-vehicle crash. The victims were taken by ambulance to local hospitals. Their conditions are not yet known.

Route 380 was shut down for a time as first responders and the coroner’s office were called to the crash.

The coroner has not released the name of the person who was killed in the crash yet.

Map of approximate crash location:

