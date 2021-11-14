ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burke County, NC

2 men stabbed during fight between 2 women in Burke County, deputies say

By Mike Andrews
WNCT
WNCT
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3epxdS_0cwcVOzc00

MORGANTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two men were reportedly stabbed during an altercation between two women in Burke County earlier this week, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said officers with the Morganton Department of Public Safety were called to the hospital after two men ages 19 and 20 arrived with stab wounds.

NC man released on bond after crashing car related to 14 armed robberies

Officers learned the stabbing had happened on Walker Road in Burke County and the sheriff’s office began to investigate.

Deputies said the two men were allegedly stabbed during an altercation between two women.

Of the men was flown to a medical center where he is in stable condition.

Authorities said N.C. Juvenile Justice was contacted regarding a known juvenile suspect involved in the case.

The incident is still under investigation. Burke County Sheriff’s Office officials said more information will be released as it becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Charged: Two teens are implicated in shooting death of Kannapolis teen

KANNAPOLIS, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two teens are facing charges for their involvement in a shooting that occurred earlier this month in Kannapolis, local authorities said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots on November 11th around 2 p.m. near 500 East C Street. Kannapolis resident Logan Broome, 17, was found suffering from injuries […]
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WNCT

Woman found dead in cell is jail’s fourth death in 2021

ASHVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a prisoner at a North Carolina jail. The Asheville Citizen Times reports that 57-year-old Faith Denise Cox is the fourth inmate who has died this year at the Buncombe County Detention Facility. Cox was found dead on the floor in her cell early Friday while officers were […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WNCT

Prosecutor: No charges for officer in fatal court shooting

ROXBORO, N.C. (AP) — A police officer was justified in using deadly force and will not be charged with any crimes for fatally shooting a defendant who was scuffling with an armed bailiff in a North Carolina courtroom, a prosecutor said Friday. Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said in a news release that his […]
ROXBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morganton, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Morganton, NC
County
Burke County, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Burke County, NC
Crime & Safety
WNCT

1 wanted, 2 arrested after shooting injures 1 in Eden

EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been arrested and a third person is wanted after a shooting in Eden, according to a news release from Eden police. At 4:17 a.m. on Friday, officers were called to a home in the 600 block of Riverview Street on a report someone had been shot. The 911 […]
EDEN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N C Juvenile Justice
WNCT

New Bern man held on $3 million bond for drug charges

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man has been arrested and is facing drug-related charges after a lengthy investigation by members of the New Bern Police Department and the Craven County Sheriff’s Office. Charles C. Bennett Jr., 51, was arrested after a search warrant was executed and evidence was gathered at a home […]
NEW BERN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

Lenoir-Rhyne football player found shot to death inside vehicle in Hickory

HICKORY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A teenager who was sitting in the passenger seat of a car outside an apartment complex in Hickory died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, the Hickory Police Department said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 1 a.m. Saturday at Civitan Court Apartments located at 405 17th Ave. […]
HICKORY, NC
WNCT

Greenville woman accused of submitting false medical bill, staging fall at restaurant

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey on Friday announced the arrest of Latonya Levette Tucker, 46, of 2924 W. Hills Drive, Greenville. Tucker was charged with two counts of insurance fraud and two counts of attempting to obtain property by false pretense, all felonies. Special agents from the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
875K+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy