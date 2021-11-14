ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Holly Fair “wrapped” up Sunday

By Jake Holter
WMBB
WMBB
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CmnMb_0cwcTurw00

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The Christmas season is fast approaching here in the Panhandle, and many have started their shopping.

The 32nd annual Holly Fair wrapped up this weekend with what organizers are calling an exceptional turnout.

The Holly Fair is a four-day long upscale vendor event in Panama City Beach.

Thousands of classic cars “cruizin” to the Emerald Coast

The event also included champagne brunches, craft workshops, and even Santa Claus.

“Holly Fair is definitely an event that just is the best way to kick off the holiday here in Bay
County,” Holly Fair Chair Rebecca Windham said. “You can definitely feel that everybody is ready to round the corner into the holiday spirit and happy, cheerful, and loving shopping with the merchants and getting their first Christmas shopping done right here at Edgewater Beach Resort.”

Funds raised by the Holly Fair go towards the Junior League of Panama City’s community impact organizations.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Lynn Haven not waiting for Santa, ready to kick off holidays

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Santa and his elves are still busy preparing for their Christmas sleigh-ride around the world, but Lynn Haven kicked off its Winter Wonderland Saturday morning. Hundreds of people walked around Sharon Sheffield Park and shopped for holiday gifts at local vendors’ tents. There were also food trucks and live Christmas […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

CPAR raises money for charity through Festival of Trees

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Central Panhandle Association of Realtors celebrated its third annual Festival of Trees on Saturday. Around 200 guests were in attendance, with 15 trees being auctioned off. There were also 59 items like cakes, baskets of goods and Christmas gifts available in a silent auction. All proceeds from the […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Altha women raise $28,000 for a town Christmas blowout

ALTHA, Fla. (WMBB) — After losing her dad in February, Vicki Fowler came up with the idea to deck the halls for a beautiful Altha Christmas. “He would say, well I don’t know why Altha can’t look like this again. It used to be so neat, clean, and pretty. And he said I want it […]
ALTHA, FL
WMBB

Celebration of life held for local business owner Bill Buskell

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Dozens of friends and family gathered at Pineapple Willy’s on Saturday for a celebration of life in honor of long-time local business owner, Bill Buskell. The Pineapple Willy’s and Wicked Wheel owner died last week at a local hospital. He was 81. Saturday’s ceremony took place on the white, […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Christmas, FL
Panama City Beach, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
City
Panama City, FL
Bay County, FL
Society
Bay County, FL
Sports
City
Panama City Beach, FL
County
Bay County, FL
Panama City Beach, FL
Sports
WMBB

‘Salvage Santa’ back again this holiday season

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Salvage Santa is back in the workshop repairing bikes and toys to give to less fortunate children for Christmas. Mike Jones has taken on the role of Salvage Santa for over four decades now, and he said he has no plans of stopping. Jones said this all started as a […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Help for families with food insecurities during the holidays

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Many local families are struggling to make ends meet. Food insecurity issues are even more difficult during the holidays. Some local organizations are trying to make sure no one goes hungry this Thanksgiving. “We are right at, I want to say, four to five thousand people,” said Bay County Sheriff’s […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fair Go#Weather#Santa Claus#Classic Cars
WMBB

Bay County celebrates the hard work of first responders

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — If you haven’t thanked a first responder lately, now is your time to do so. The Bay County Chamber of Commerce has declared Friday as First Responder’s Appreciation Day. The chamber and local businesses paid tribute to their work during the annual luncheon Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Satsuma farm owner plans her first-ever Satsuma Farm Day

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — What makes a good satsuma? Jessica Milam said the best ones are sweet, seedless, and easy to peel. “Last year was our first year and we just kind of dabbled in the market,” Sellers Farm Owner Milam said. “This year we’ve tried to get a little more into the market. There […]
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

Tensions at Rutherford High School stay high amidst another fight

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two students during another disturbance today at Rutherford high school. It’s the second incident in the last two months. Many parents pulled their kids out of school Wednesday after two different fights between two pairs of students. Including Betty Green whose daughter attends school on […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Festival
WMBB

What local restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving?

Don’t feel like cooking this year? We don’t blame you. Here’s a list of restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day in Panama City, Panama City Beach, and the Florida Panhandle! Serving food on Thanksgiving? Send us an email at news@wmbb.com and we’ll add you to the list! Jimmy Buffett’s MargaritavilleOpen from 12:00 PM […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Bay County animal shelter is at full capacity

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Animal Control officials are trying to reduce the cat population at the shelter. The facility is at full capacity after an unusual influx of felines. They are running a cat adoption special. “Kara is actually missing an eye,” said Bay County Animal Control Division Manager Kathy Beatson as […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Seeing double: Jackson County school has 14 sets of twins

MALONE, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s twintastic! 14 sets of twins attend Malone School in Jackson County. The principal, Doug Powell, was shocked to find out there’s that many. “I didn’t even realize there were so many until Mrs. McGriff started one day. She was like, ‘Mr. Powell we’ve got 12 sets of twins in this […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Changes coming to north Richard Jackson Boulevard to ease traffic

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach officials have a plan to alleviate traffic around a popular shopping center.  Next year workers will add a second turning lane on Richard Jackson Boulevard between Publix and Home Depot. The plan eventually includes creating a roundabout on Richard Jackson just before the Breakfast Point Community.   […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Haney Technical Center prepares for spring registration

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Alex Murphy from Haney Technical Center stopped by News 13 this Morning to talk about the upcoming spring registration. Currently, Haney Technical Center offers 18 career Technical Education Programs ranging in length from 6 – 24 months for completion. Online applications are being accepted now on their website for classes […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Bid accepted for renovations on Memorial Park in Parker

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — Progress continues on renovations in the City of Parker. At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, leaders approved a bid for over $300,000 to upgrade Memorial Park. There were several bids on the table, but the city decided to go with BCL Civil Contractors based out of Panama City. Public works director […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

2K+
Followers
928
Post
601K+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy