Steve Bannon Indictment Already Compelling Witnesses to Answer Subpoenas: Adam Schiff

By Thomas Kika
 6 days ago
"I view this as an early test of whether democracy was recovering," Schiff said...

Debbie Perrelli
6d ago

they ignored Hillary's destruction of supeonaed evidence. she should have been indicted and convicted of destruction of evidence.. when this happens, maybe these threats will be taken seriously.

TrumpVirus2020 ?
5d ago

🇺🇲 Donald J Trump & RepubliKKKans here in America 🇺🇲 paid for the Failed Insurrection, it's failed just like most of his businesses 🤣

Sharonkay
5d ago

This is ridiculous he needs to be arrested and put in jail. If it was you or me we would have already been thrown in jail.

MSNBC

MAGA's Bannon jailed? Judge throws down on Trump ally's riot silence

In a setback for Trump vet Steve Bannon, the judge presiding over his criminal contempt case rejected his attempt to delay proceedings. At the same time, Bannon’s attorney admitted that his conversations outside of the executive branch are not covered by executive privilege. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks it down.Nov. 19, 2021.
WDVM 25

What’s next for Steve Bannon?

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, Washington Post Investigative Reporter Spencer Hsu explains what’s next for Steve Bannon and how executive privilege works. “The claim of executive privilege is founded on the idea that Presidents require full and frank advice from their advisors.  The question then becomes, ‘well why didn’t Bannon just […]
TheDailyBeast

Judge Rejects Bannon Attempt to Push Contempt of Congress Hearing Into New Year

Trump-appointed federal Judge Carl Nichols slapped down ex-White House strategist Steve Bannon’s request to put off his next court appearance on contempt of Congress charges until January—even as he also declined the prosecution’s request that he set dates for a trial. Bannon phoned in his appearance in Nichols’ D.C. courtroom on Thursday, a day after he pleaded not guilty to allegations he illegally refused to cooperate with the House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. His attorney, M. Evan Corcoran, argued that the court should make public a broad swath of unspecified documents that he asserted spoke to the committee’s “authority.”
Newsweek

After Her Family and Pets Were Threatened, She 'Ascertained' the Election

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Friday, November 20, four leading members of the House of Representatives and 41 senators sent letters to GSA Administrator Emily Murphy expressing concern that she had yet to ascertain President-elect Joe Biden as the winner, almost two weeks after news outlets called the race for him. Ascertainment, the letters said, were critical for federal departments and agencies to openly share information with the transition team, especially classified information.
crossroadstoday.com

Steve Bannon tries to shield himself with ‘podcaster privilege’

Opinion by Norman Eisen, Joanna Lydgate, and Joshua Perry. Editor’s note: Norman Eisen, a former ambassador to the Czech Republic and former President Barack Obama’s “ethics czar,” was special impeachment counsel to House Judiciary Committee in 2019-2020. Joanna Lydgate is the former chief deputy attorney general for the state of...
Washington Post

Insurrectionists are finally receiving justice. But the GOP is more unhinged than ever.

Jacob Chansley — the most memorable figure in the Jan. 6 violent insurrection, and certainly the most bizarre given his painted face and horned cap — received 41 months in prison on Wednesday plus a $2,000 fine for obstructing the congressional certification. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly L. Paschall made an impassioned plea, both in the courtroom and in her sentencing memo, for the stiff penalty.
Vanity Fair

Republicans Are Sure to Make Life Hell for Democrats If They Win Back Congress

Soon after he was censured Wednesday for posting a deranged murder fantasy about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Republican Rep. Paul Gosar—whose own family members describe him as “unhinged” and a “sociopath”—retweeted the offending video and a “Gosar life” meme depicting him in a gold chain and sunglasses. In doing so, the Arizona congressman embodied the essence of Donald Trump’s GOP: a party both dangerous in its extremism and pitiable in its idiocy, united not around a serious governing philosophy but around trolling and the accumulation of power.
Newsweek

Rudy Giuliani's Melting Hair Dye 'Freak Show' Made Even Donald Trump Flinch

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. As hair dye dripped down the side of Rudy Giuliani's face during a November 19 press conference at Republican National Committee headquarters, many current and former Trumpers realized that Donald Trump's presidency was over.
POLITICO

Josh Hawley is releasing his hold on a top foreign policy nomination: the NATO ambassador. The Senate confirmed her later Thursday.

Hawley said the pick, Julianne Smith, committed to pushing for more defense spending. Here's what's happening: Republican Sen. Josh Hawley has dropped his blockade of Julianne Smith, President Joe Biden’s pick to represent the U.S. at NATO. It comes after he sought assurances that she would press European allies to boost their goal of spending two percent of their gross domestic product on their defense by 2024.
