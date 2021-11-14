Nights of Santa returns to Huntsville for holiday season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The EarlyWorks Children’s Museum will once again host “Nights of Santa” this year — albeit with extra protocols to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The annual event returns to the museum from December 13 through 23. On weeknights, the event opens at 5 p.m. while it opens at 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The event will have timed-entry and limited capacity to “ensure the safety and comfort of all involved.”

Each night, Santa and all of his elves will be on-hand to listen to children as they share their Christmas lists. The event also features a toy lab, costumed characters like The Grinch, cookie decorating, and more!

“Nights of Santa got great reviews last year from the visitors who loved the new indoor concept,” said Bart Williams, Executive Director of the EarlyWorks Museum. “Best of all, no long lines for Santa!”

“Last year, we sold out every night and expect to do the same this year, so don’t wait to book your tickets,” Williams contnued.

A limited number of tickets will be available online to members on November 12, and to the general public on November 15. Tickets cost $12 per person for the general public and $10 for members.

To purchase tickets online and review EarlyWorks Museum’s COVID-19 protocols, visit earlyworks.com .

