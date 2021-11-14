ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Files A Trademark For “Bodhi Hayward”

By Kellie Haulotte
wrestlinginc.com
 6 days ago

WWE has filed for another trademark with the United States Patent & Trademark Office. The company has filed to trademark the ring name “Bodhi Hayward” on November 10 for entertainment services. Below is the full description:. INTERNATIONAL...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Lands Regular Role On ABC Series

It’s a bonus. Wrestlers are a lot of things, but to outsiders, they are often called actors who are pretending to do a lot of things on any given show. Somehow that rarely turns into success in the acting world, though every now and then you see someone getting a chance to show what they can do in Hollywood. Now it seems that we will be seeing that again with a prominent WWE star.
WWE
PWMania

Update On The Impact Wrestling Status of W. Morrissey (Big Cass)

In an interview with Bison Talks last month, Impact Wrestling star W. Morrissey (Big Cass) said the following about his status with the promotion:. “I’m with IMPACT through October. The end of October is Bound For Glory. It’s definitely something I want to do, stick with IMPACT for the long-term. I want to be the IMPACT World Champion, for sure, that’s my goal. That’s been my goal since I got there.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: Former WWE Superster Changes Up Their Look Following Release

Former WWE superstar Nia Jax posted a video to her social media accounts that shows off a new hairstyle she’s sporting. The former RAW Women’s Champion has changed up her natural, volumized hairstyle for long, sleek hair. You can see her new look below:. Below is Nia’s look when she...
WWE
Sports Illustrated

Nakamura Hopes He Hasn’t Seen the Last of Roman Reigns

Another integral member of the Nakamura entourage is Pat McAfee, the former NFL player-turned-podcaster-extraordinaire-turned-SmackDown broadcaster. In a manner reminiscent of the way Jesse “The Body” Ventura would once highlight the work of Randy “Macho Man” Savage, McAfee has been tremendous in the way he expresses genuine joy and unadulterated excitement whenever Nakamura and Boogs appear on-screen.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Wwe Files A Trademark#Nxt
New York Post

John Morrison headlines another round of WWE cuts

WWE’s year-long restructuring has continued with another round of talent cuts. John Morrison, Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, Isaiah Swerve Scott, Tegan Nox, Drake Maverick, Shane Thorne and Jaxson Ryker are the latest names to be let go from the company. The news was first reported by Sean Ross Sapp of...
WWE
Paste Magazine

Predicting the Next WWE Releases

Last night WWE released eight wrestlers from their contracts. Exactly two weeks earlier, shortly after WWE touted better-than-expected performance on a quarterly earnings call, the company released 18 wrestlers. Those were just the latest of several rounds of roster cuts so far in 2021, with 80 wrestlers losing their job throughout the year. That comes on the heels of over 50 wrestlers being released last year, during the height of the pandemic. WWE executives cite “budget cuts,” despite the company seeing record profits since the start of 2020. Various factors have played into the releases; some unhappy wrestlers requested a release, others were cut as part of a larger movement within the company towards younger and more physically imposing wrestlers, while a few were justifiably let go in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations. Still, this is the longest sustained period of bloodletting in WWE’s recent history, and represents an about-face from the company’s recent attempts to hoard talent and keep them away from other promotions. Some wrestlers were let go less than a year after signing with the company; some were fired in the middle of storylines, or shortly after making their debut on the main roster. More than one set of romantic partners lost both their jobs, and some wrestlers were laid off within months or even weeks of relocating to the Orlando area by the company’s request. From the outside, there’s not much rhyme or reason to the releases; some of the company’s most popular stars were cut alongside relatively new wrestlers who seemed like can’t-miss superstars and fresh recruits who never even made it to TV. In short, it’s an incredibly turbulent time for the WWE roster, with WWE’s moves baffling both outside observers and, often, the wrestlers themselves.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Superstar Fined $1 Million Dollars

Tonight's SmackDown kicked off with a fantastic match between Charlotte Flair and Shotzi, and then it was time to address what happened during last week's episode. For those who don't remember, last week Brock Lesnar was pretty pissed to learn that he was indefinitely suspended for going off on a cameraman, and that's when he attacked Co-General Manager Adam Pearce. To say Pearce was angry would be an understatement, so that's why tonight he revealed that he would be adding to the suspension, fining Lesnar a whopping $1 million dollars to ensure this kind of thing never happens again.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE: Big E Crashes SmackDown and Brutally Attacks Roman Reigns

Tonight's main event was the anticipated confrontation between King Woods and Roman Reigns, and Woods was out first, calling out Reigns. "It is I, your King, King Woods, and I am in Hartford, and I'm here to find out if you are a man. Last week we had a match Roman, and I hit that elbow drop clean, but then your little cronies show up and it turns into a no contest," Woods said. "What does that mean? It means Roman Reigns, the so called Tribal Chief, on his own cannot beat Xavier Woods. So if it's not that way, why don't you come down here and prove me wrong?"
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Trademarks
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Jeff Jarrett Comments On Bullet Club Possibly Invading AEW

Jeff Jarrett was a recent guest on The Wrestling Inc. Daily where he got to speak about the AEW – Impact Wrestling partnership. The WWE Hall Of Famer admitted that he wasn’t sure what either company wanted to achieve from the deal. “Again, it’s easy to armchair quarterback so many...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Paul Heyman Gives Interesting Insight On What It’s Like Working With Vince McMahon

Paul Heyman recently spoke with BT Sports’ Ariel Helwani and gave some insight into the culture within WWE and what it’s like working with WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. Heyman said, “Vincent Kennedy McMahon’s mindset is always, ‘Rip the Band-aid off!'”. Heyman then envisioned the following hypothetical conversation with...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top Dolla Responds To Reports Of Backstage Heat In WWE

“Top Dolla” AJ Francis took to Twitter this afternoon and responded to reports on how he had developed backstage heat on the main roster after being called up for WWE SmackDown. As noted, it was reported earlier, via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that Francis had backstage heat in WWE NXT...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jeff Hardy Wants Heel Turn In WWE Based On Being “Mistreated”

“The Charismatic Enigma” Jeff Hardy recently spoke with Sportbible about some new ideas he has for his future in WWE. The former WWE Champion has mentioned in the past his desire to bring in Willow from his days in Impact Wrestling. He also recently delved into an idea that evoked The Fiend and the Firefly Funhouse, where Hardy would become like Bob Ross at times.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Paul Heyman On If AEW Is A Viable #2 Wrestling Promotion

Paul Heyman recently spoke with BT Sports’ Ariel Helwani and gave some thoughts on what AEW needs to do, and if he thinks AEW is a viable #2 pro wrestling company to WWE. Helwani asked Heyman how he feels about what AEW is doing right now, and if he watches the product.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Karrion Kross Changes Ring Name, First Post-WWE Match Revealed

The former WWE RAW Superstar is back to using the Killer Kross name on the indies, and will make his ring return at WrestlePro’s Killer Instinct event on Saturday, February 5 in Rahway, NJ. Kross will go up against former ROH star Flip Gordon at the event. As noted earlier...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Full List Of Over 80 WWE Releases So Far This Year

As previously reported, WWE released 8 talents this evening. WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis sent out an email stating that John Morrison, Tegan Nox, Hit Row (Top Dolla, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott & Ashante “Thee” Adonis), Drake Maverick, Shane Thorne and Jaxson Ryker were released. WWE has released over...
WWE
Fightful

F1RST Wrestling Applies To Trademark 'Saturday Night Nitro'

F1RST Wrestling has applied for a new trademark. On November 10, F1RST Wrestling applied to trademark 'Saturday Night Nitro' for entertainment purposes. Mark For: SATURDAY NIGHT NITRO trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests and performances; providing information and news in the field of wrestling.
WWE
f4wonline.com

Daily Update: Full Gear fallout, Jake Paul, new WWE trademarks

CMS - Drupal and Wordpress. vBulletin. Possible experience with AWS (s3 specifically), Dreamhost, UI development. While this is a diverse request this doesn't have to be just one person! If you fit any part of this please feel free to inquire. This is not just for projects related to F4WOnline.
WWE
411mania.com

Adam Pearce Files For Trademark On Another Nickname

Fightful reports that on November 8, Adam Pearce filed to trademark the term ‘Scrap Daddy’, one of his nicknames as a wrestler. He previously filed to trademark the nickname ‘Scrap Iron’, while WWE filed trademarks for “Scrapp Metel,” “Scrapp Metal,” and “Scrapp Mettal”. The trademark is for: “IC 041. US...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photo And Videos: The Bella Twins Seen Courtside At NBA Game

WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins were courtside last night for the Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic game at the Barclays Center. The venue is also the host for tomorrow’s WWE Survivor Series featuring WWE Champion Big E vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (full card here). The Bella...
SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

NJPW Star Reveals Why They Turned Down Offer From WWE

Jeff Cobb says he had contract offers from a number of companies, including WWE, before he signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling. “WWE offered me a contract [for] great money,” Cobb said during an interview on A Real Wrestling Podcast. “Money is gonna make a lot of your problems go away but at the end of the day, money won’t make you happy. So I wanted to work where I felt that I fit in more and I would be happy. If I went to WWE I wouldn’t be able to do a random indie booking if I wanted to if I was off that weekend or something.”
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy