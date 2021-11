Taylor Swift released her re-recorded version of Red late last night, a 30-track behemoth that includes the superstar’s first recordings of “Babe” and “Better Man,” originally cut by Sugarland and Little Big Town, respectively. But the highlight for many country fans is Swift’s collaboration with Chris Stapleton. Together, Swift and Stapleton tackle “I Bet You Think About Me,” a “From the Vault” song that Swift originally wrote around the Red sessions in 2012 but never recorded. She does that on Red (Taylor’s Version) with harmonies from Stapleton, who all but swept this week’s CMA Awards. It’s a typically direct Swift takedown...

