ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Summer of Soul’ Sweeps Critics Choice Documentary Awards

By Hilary Lewis
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kXzdu_0cwcT5NU00

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s Summer of Soul won all six categories in which it was nominated at the 2021 Critics Choice Documentary Awards , which were handed out Sunday in Brooklyn.

The film, which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, features footage, largely forgotten and unseen for 50 years, of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, featuring Nina Simone, Sly and the Family Stone, Stevie Wonder and more.

Among the film’s awards haul was the trophy for best documentary, the top award of the night. In his speech, Questlove said, “This is hands down the best night of my life.”

Going into the ceremony, Questlove’s Summer of Soul was tied for the most nominations with fellow first-time director Jessica Kingdon’s Ascension , which went home empty handed.

Summer of Soul’s sweep began early in the ceremony when it won the first award of the night for best first documentary feature. “I’ve been in this industry for 30-plus years and I always thought celebrating something was a weakness. When my first album came out or when my first book came out or my first day of teaching class, I sort of just pushed it to the side like it was nothing. I’ve learned that it’s safe to celebrate an achievement so how ironic that this new journey in my life starts now,” Questlove said in his first acceptance speech.

Summer of Soul also was named best archival documentary. Questlove kicked off his second speech with, “This isn’t awkward at all.” The film also went on to win best music documentary and best editing, the latter of which Questlove presented, giving out a little shout of excitement before announcing the winner. Questlove also tied for best director alongside Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin for The Rescue. The best director award was presented by Dana Delany, who called Questlove the MVP of the night.

Before the awards, Questlove told The Hollywood Reporter that a win would be a “cherry on top” of the effort that went into the film.

“There’s a lot of hard work that went into this and to see something in fruition after 50 years of a stalled car would be rather sweet,” he said.

When asked what he hopes viewers take away from the film, his answer was simple: “joy.”

“This is probably definitely one of the happiest documentaries that I’ve ever seen, even though I’m a part of it,” he said. “To see it is something to behold.”

The Rescue , which went into the night with five nominations, won two more awards, for best cinematography and best score.

Fellow five-time nominee, Liz Garbus’ Becoming Cousteau , won best science documentary. Edgar Wright’s The Sparks Brothers , Todd Haynes’ The Velvet Underground and Leo Scott and Ting Poo’s Val Kilmer exploration Val were each nominated for four awards.

After winning the award for best historical or biographical documentary for Val , Poo praised Kilmer for his role in the project.

“I want to thank Val, who couldn’t be here with us tonight, but it’s because of him and his spirit and just his willingness to share with us his most intimate thoughts and feelings and put it out there for everyone to see that made this film truly special,” Poo said.

Val also won for best narration.

Before the awards ceremony, Poo told THR of the reaction to the film, “The biggest thing for me is that so many people feel they know him now in a way they didn’t before. He’s such an iconic actor but really quite an enigma for many people. He really opened up and let people know what he’s like and who he is and some of his most innermost thoughts and feelings.”

R.J. Cutler, whose most recent film is Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry , which was up for best music documentary, received the D.A. Pennebaker Award, from Chris Hegedus, the longtime partner of the award’s late namesake, D.A. Pennebaker.

Onstage, Hegedus recalled first encountering Cutler — “a young, enthusiastic, red-headed, freckle-face guy wearing a wrinkled t-shirt, shorts and high-top sneakers” — when they worked together, with Pennebaker and Wendy Ettinger, on the acclaimed 1993 political documentary The War Room , which took viewers inside Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign.

Despite long wanting to do a film about someone running for president, Hegedus recalled, she and Pennebaker told Cutler and Ettinger that they needed money and access, something the two young producers secured just a week later.

“Unfortunately the money was just about enough to get us in trouble and the access turned out to be to the staff of the least popular candidate in New York…Bill Clinton,” Hegedus said.

Taking the stage to accept his honor, Cutler said he and Ettinger had gone out to dinner and celebrated after that initial meeting, thinking they were making a movie, all they had to do was get money and access.

Cutler, who called Pennebaker his mentor, spoke about how the late filmmaker believed documentaries could be as compelling as narrative films.

“Here we are in 2021 and [that] vision has come to pass,” he said. “Documentaries are proving to be just as popular with audiences as narrative films and just as impactful on the culture.”

He also shared a sweet surprise, revealing that he and his wife just six months ago welcomed their third child, “Penny,” whom they named in memory of Pennebaker.

The sixth annual awards, an offshoot of the Critics Choice Awards, were hosted by The Daily Show ‘s Roy Wood Jr. at BRIC in Brooklyn. The honors recognize the best theatrical, TV and digital documentaries.

Wood Jr., who also executive produced nominee The Neutral Ground , praised the hard work of the documentary filmmakers in attendance Sunday night, calling them “this country’s historians.”

“I think that’s something that I hope you don’t lose sight of,” he continued, before joking, “because when they’re done burning the books, they’ll come for the documentaries next. And good luck with that. Good luck destroying documentaries because destroying documentaries means not only that you would have to destroy the video but you also have to destroy the audio. I don’t know if you’ve ever met a sound guy but these are not the type of people you want to fuck with. At minimum, you’ve all made wonderful future podcasts. Your stories are safe because that sound man has three knives in his utility belt.”

While the documentary community wasn’t able to gather last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020’s top winner was Dick Johnson Is Dead , with filmmaker Kirsten Johnson also winning best director.

Speaking about the return to in-person events, Val’s Poo told THR, “Honestly, it’s wonderful. I think you forget because we found so many new ways of meeting with each other, but it’s not really until you get in a room with everybody and you get to meet people in person and see people without their masks on. It’s more emotional than you would think. It’s great to be around everybody again.”

A full list of this year’s Critics Choice Documentary Awards winners follows.

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (Searchlight Pictures/Onyx Collective/Hulu) (WINNER)
Ascension (MTV Documentary Films)
Attica (Showtime)
Becoming Cousteau (Picturehouse/National Geographic Documentary Films)
The Crime of the Century (HBO Documentary Films)
A Crime on the Bayou (Augusta Films/Shout! Studios)
Flee (Neon/Participant)
Introducing, Selma Blair (Discovery+)
The Lost Leonardo (Sony Pictures Classics)
My Name is Pauli Murray (Amazon Studios)
Procession (Netflix)
The Rescue (National Geographic Documentary Films)

BEST DIRECTOR (TIE)

Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin – The Rescue (National Geographic Documentary Films) (WINNER)
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson – Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (Searchlight Pictures/Onyx Collective/Hulu) (WINNER)
Liz Garbus – Becoming Cousteau (Picturehouse/National Geographic Documentary Films)
Jessica Kingdon – Ascension (MTV Documentary Films)
Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry – Attica (Showtime)
Jonas Poher Rasmussen – Flee (Neon/Participant)
Edgar Wright – The Sparks Brothers (Focus Features)

BEST FIRST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson – Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (Searchlight Pictures/Onyx Collective/Hulu) (WINNER)
Jessica Beshir – Faya Dayi (Janus Films)
Rachel Fleit – Introducing, Selma Blair (Discovery+)
Todd Haynes – The Velvet Underground (Apple TV+)
Jessica Kingdon – Ascension (MTV Documentary Films)
Kristine Stolakis – Pray Away (Netflix)
Edgar Wright – The Sparks Brothers (Focus Features)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

David Katznelson, Ian Seabrook and Picha Srisansanee – The Rescue (National Geographic Documentary Films) (WINNER)
Jessica Beshir – Faya Dayi (Janus Films)
Jonathan Griffith, Brett Lowell and Austin Siadak – The Alpinist (Roadside Attractions)
Jessica Kingdon and Nathan Truesdell – Ascension (MTV Documentary Films)
Nelson Hume and Alan Jacobsen – The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52 (Bleecker Street Media)
Emiliano Villanueva – A Cop Movie (Netflix)
Pete West – Puff: Wonders of the Reef (Netflix)

BEST EDITING

Joshua L. Pearson – Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (Searchlight Pictures/Onyx Collective/Hulu) (WINNER)
Francisco Bello, Matthew Heineman, Gabriel Rhodes and David Zieff – The First Wave (National Geographic Documentary Films)
Jeff Consiglio – LFG (HBO Max and CNN Films)
Bob Eisenhardt – The Rescue (National Geographic Documentary Films)
Affonso Gonçalves and Adam Kurnitz – The Velvet Underground (Apple TV+)
Jessica Kingdon – Ascension (MTV Documentary Films)
Julian Quantrill – The Real Charlie Chaplin (Showtime)

BEST NARRATION

Val (Amazon Studios) (WINNER)
Jack Kilmer, Narrator
Val Kilmer, Writer

9/11: Inside the President’s War Room (Apple TV+)
Jeff Daniels, Narrator

Becoming Cousteau (Picturehouse/National Geographic Documentary Films)
Vincent Cassel, Narrator
Mark Monroe and Pax Wassermann, Writers

The Crime of the Century (HBO Documentary Films)
Alex Gibney, Narrator & Writer

The Neutral Ground (PBS)
CJ Hunt, Narrator & Writer

The Real Charlie Chaplin (Showtime)
Pearl Mackie, Narrator
Oliver Kindeberg, Peter Middleton and James Spinney, Writers

The Year Earth Changed (Apple TV+)
David Attenborough, Narrator

BEST SCORE

Daniel Pemberton – The Rescue (National Geographic Documentary Films) (WINNER)
Jongnic Bontemps – My Name is Pauli Murray (Amazon Studios)
Dan Deacon – Ascension (MTV Documentary Films)
Alex Lasarenko and David Little – The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52 (Bleecker Street Media)
Cyrus Melchor – LFG (HBO/CNN)
Rachel Portman – Julia (Sony Pictures Classics)
Dirac Sea – Final Account (Focus Features)

BEST ARCHIVAL DOCUMENTARY

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (Searchlight Pictures/Onyx Collective/Hulu) (WINNER)
Becoming Cousteau (Picturehouse/National Geographic Documentary Films)
The Real Charlie Chaplin (Showtime)
The Real Right Stuff (Disney+)
Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street (HBO Documentary Films)
Val (Amazon Studios)
The Velvet Underground (Apple TV+)

BEST HISTORICAL OR BIOGRAPHICAL DOCUMENTARY

Val (Amazon Studios) (WINNER)
Attica (Showtime)
A Crime on the Bayou (Augusta Films/Shout! Studios)
Fauci (Magnolia Pictures/National Geographic Documentary Films)
Final Account (Focus Features)
Julia (Sony Pictures Classics)
My Name is Pauli Murray (Amazon Studios)
No Ordinary Man (Oscilloscope)

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (Searchlight Pictures/Onyx Collective/Hulu) (WINNER)
Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry (Apple TV+)
Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James (Showtime)
Listening to Kenny G (HBO Documentary Films)
The Sparks Brothers (Focus Features)
Tina (HBO Documentary Films)
The Velvet Underground (Apple TV+)

BEST POLITICAL DOCUMENTARY

The Crime of the Century (HBO Documentary Films) (WINNER)
Enemies of the State (IFC Films)
Four Hours at the Capitol (HBO Documentary Films)
Influence (StoryScope, EyeSteelFilm)
Mayor Pete (Amazon Studios)
Missing in Brooks County (Giant Pictures)
Nasrin (Hulu)
Not Going Quietly (Greenwich Entertainment)

BEST SCIENCE/NATURE DOCUMENTARY

Becoming Cousteau (Picturehouse/National Geographic Documentary Films) (WINNER)
Fauci (National Geographic Documentary Films)
The First Wave (National Geographic Documentary Films)
The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52 (Bleecker Street Media)
Playing with Sharks (National Geographic Documentary Films)
Puff: Wonders of the Reef (Netflix)
The Year Earth Changed (Apple TV+)

BEST SPORTS DOCUMENTARY

The Alpinist (Roadside Attractions)(WINNER)
Changing the Game (Hulu)
The Day Sports Stood Still (HBO)
Kevin Garnett: Anything is Possible (Showtime)
LFG (HBO Max/CNN Films)
Tiger (HBO)

BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY

The Queen of Basketball (The New York Times) (WINNER)
Audible (Netflix)
Borat’s American Lockdown (Amazon Studios)
Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis (Netflix)
Day of Rage: How Trump Supporters Took the U.S. Capitol (The New York Times)
The Doll (Jumping Ibex)
The Last Cruise (HBO Documentary Films)
Snowy (TIME Studios)

MOST COMPELLING LIVING SUBJECTS OF A DOCUMENTARY (HONOR)

Ady Barkan – Not Going Quietly (Greenwich Entertainment)
Selma Blair – Introducing, Selma Blair (Discovery+)
Pete Buttigieg – Mayor Pete (Amazon Studios)
Anthony Fauci – Fauci (Magnolia Pictures/National Geographic Documentary Films)
Ben Fong-Torres – Like a Rolling Stone: The Life and Times of Ben Fong-Torres (StudioLA.TV)
Val Kilmer – Val (Amazon Studios)
Ron and Russell Mael – The Sparks Brothers (Focus Features)
Rita Moreno – Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It (Roadside Attractions)
Valerie Taylor – Playing With Sharks: The Valerie Taylor Story (Disney+)

Lexy Perez and Kimberly Nordyke contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Time Studios to Launch Kids, Family Content Division

Time Studios, the TV and film production division of Time USA, the publisher of Time magazine, is set to launch a kids and family division headed up by Maria Perez-Brown, the founder of Brown Kids Media. After launching in 2020 with a documentary and then a scripted division, Time Studios will now develop and produce content for young viewers and their families. The Time Studios Kids & Family division has inked a deal with Canadian animation studio Nelvana to co-produce an animated preschool series. Also in development is an in-house project, TFK’s The Scoop, a news magazine series featuring puppet kid reporters who...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Red Notice’ Director Rawson Marshall Thurber Talks Big Budget, Bigger Personalities, Sequel Prospects and On-Set Safety

Rawson Marshall Thurber has makeshift stacks of books in his office, even after moving into his historic Hollywood home nearly a year ago. But what else can you expect when your movie gets shut down because of the pandemic and then picks back up months later — leaving you to revive production while in lockdown on the other side of the country in Atlanta? That’s the story behind Red Notice, the action comedy starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds that launched a fierce bidding war that was won by Universal, which then offloaded it when the price tag...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Feinberg Forecast: Scott’s Oscar Standings in Mid-November

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter‘s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and awards strategists, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ceremony itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments. *BEST PICTURE* Frontrunners King Richard (Warner Bros., Nov. 19, trailer) Belfast (Focus, Nov. 12, trailer) The Power of the Dog (Netflix, Nov. 17, trailer) Dune (Warner Bros.,...
MOVIES
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Questlove
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Val Kilmer
Person
Nina Simone
Person
Chris Hegedus
sunny95.com

Best Thanksgiving movies of all time

When one thinks of holiday movies, the first thing that springs to mind is most likely Christmas. With new releases every year at both the box office and on streaming services, as well as all those classic favorites we know and love, there’s no shortage of Christmas movies to add to your watch list. But amid all that Yuletide cheer, Thanksgiving shouldn’t be forgotten—and there are quite a few movies that align with turkey day, many of which can be an enjoyable addition to seasonal traditions.
MOVIES
Variety

Hey Academy, ‘Don’t Look Up’: Leonardo DiCaprio and Ariana Grande Are About to Crash Awards Season

“Don’t Look Up” is the last shoe to drop for Netflix this awards season, and there’s a 50/50 chance of it making a seismic impact (pun intended). Director Adam McKay assembles a sprawling ensemble that includes Oscar-winners Leonardo DiCaprio (“The Revenant”), Jennifer Lawrence (“Silver Linings Playbook”), Meryl Streep (“Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Sophie’s Choice” and “The Iron Lady”), Cate Blanchett (“The Aviator” and “Blue Jasmine”) and Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies”), along with Oscar-nominees Timothée Chalamet and Jonah Hill, to create a satirical look at our species’ (most likely) inevitable demise. DiCaprio has launched himself into the awards conversation, delivering another knockout performance...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Flee,’ ‘Summer of Soul’ Lead Cinema Eye Honors 2021 Nominations

The Cinema Eye Honors has announced the nominations for its 15th annual awards. “Flee” leads the field with seven nominations, while “Summer of Soul (…Or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” followed with six. Written and directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen, the animated documentary “Flee” landed nominations in outstanding nonfiction feature, direction, production, original score, graphic design and animation, audience choice prize and this year’s new category for outstanding achievement in sound design. The film follows the story of Awin Nawabi, an Afghan refugee who is suddenly forced to face the life-altering effects of a secret that he has kept...
MOVIES
Digital Trends

Paramount+ is home to award-winning MTV documentaries in November

Two award-winning MTV Documentary Films pieces hit Paramount+ in November, with a handful of short films following closely behind. Ascension, which won the 2021 Best Documentary Feature prize at the Tribeca Film Festival, and Sabaya, winner of the 2021 World Cinema Documentary Best Directing Award at Sundance, are now live on the streaming service.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Documentary#Hbo Max#Sweeps#The Family Stone#Summer Of Soul
Variety

Andrew Garfield and Will Smith Brought Best Actor Race Into Focus at AFI Fest

So have we seen everything yet? AFI Fest, which just wrapped in Los Angeles, is the final prominent film festival to unveil a handful of awards hopefuls. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, “Tick, Tick … Boom!,” from Netflix, premiered to strong reviews and plenty of Oscar buzz. As part of a banner year for Miranda that includes involvement in three other projects — “Encanto,” “In the Heights” and “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It” — Miranda successfully stages a movie adaptation of a lesser-known, autobiographical musical from “Rent” composer Jonathan Larson. The film will most likely earn a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Critics Choice Awards Voters’ Guide: 2022 TV Races Heat Up, Thanks in Great Part to ‘Squid Game’

The Critics Choice Awards stand out in part because the organization combines film and television categories into one night of mega-celebration. But not all elements are created equal on the road to gold. Here, Variety breaks down what is notable about the television submission process and side of the ballot for this year’s awards, which take place Jan. 9 in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be simulcast on the CW and TBS. Two Phase 1 Timelines The Critics Choice Assn. (CCA) does not require formal submissions for film categories, but it does for the television categories. This year, that period was between Sept....
TV SERIES
EW.com

Questlove on making Summer of Soul 'in the middle of a revolution'

While Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson has been lauded for his directorial debut Summer of Soul, and how the documentary on the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, featuring previously unreleased performance footage of acts like Stevie Wonder and Nina Simone, is able to draw parallels to modern social issues, the Roots drummer did not originally plan for the project to be so revolutionary.
MOVIES
Variety

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell’s Musical ‘Spirited’ Adds Three Songwriters Alongside Pasek and Paul (EXCLUSIVE)

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell’s upcoming movie “Spirited,” a musical rendition of the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol,” will feature all-new songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Three rising songwriters, Sukari Jones, Khiyon Hursey and Mark Sonnenblick, will write the tunes with Pasek and Paul, the duo behind “La La Land,” “Dear Evan Hansen” and “The Greatest Showman.” The film, set up at Apple, is set to debut next year. Though specific details have been kept under wraps, the film is described as a “modern musical reimagining” of the timeless holiday tale about Ebenezer Scrooge and the spirits of Christmas...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Jackson White to Star in ‘Tell Me Lies’ Drama Series at Hulu

Jackson White is set to star in upcoming drama series “Tell Me Lies,” Hulu confirmed to Variety. He will play Stephen DeMarco opposite Grace Van Patten’s Lucy Albright in the series, which is based on Carola Lovering’s novel of the same name.  “Tell Me Lies” follows the tumultuous eight-year relationship between Stephen and Lucy. The pair first meet in college, their relationship beginning like any typical campus romance, but they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter their own lives and the lives of everyone around them. Stephen is described as fiercely intelligent, with an ability to read people...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Participant Honored with American Cinematheque’s Inaugural Power of Cinema Award

The American Cinematheque will be honoring Participant with its inaugural Power of Cinema Award. Led by CEO David Linde, Participant is celebrating 17 years since its founding, and has a body of work that speaks for itself, from the Oscar-winning productions of “Spotlight” and “An Inconvenient Truth,” to say nothing of the 100-plus projects that have marked the company with supreme class and distinction. Each year, the company averages up to six narrative features films, five documentaries, three episodic television series and more than 30 hours of digital short-form programming. “When Jeff Skoll founded Participant, it was with the goal of...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Marcel the Shell’ Movie Acquired by A24

A24 has acquired the North American rights to feature film Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, based on the beloved online shorts. Marcel the Shell follows an adorable 1-inch-tall shell, voiced by Jenny Slate, who first appeared on YouTube in 2010. In the feature film version, Marcel is seen eking out a colorful existence with his grandmother Connie and their pet lint, Alan. The logline for the film reads: “Once part of a sprawling community of shells, they now live alone as the sole survivors of a mysterious tragedy. But when a documentary filmmaker discovers them amongst the clutter of his Airbnb,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jonah Hill to Star as Jerry Garcia in Grateful Dead Movie From Martin Scorsese

Jonah Hill is set to play Jerry Garcia in a feature about The Grateful Dead from director Martin Scorsese. The project is set up at Apple, where Scorsese is currently working on his next feature, The Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio. It will also be a reteaming for the director and actor, who previously worked together on The Wolf of Wall Street. Scorsese will produce via his Sikelia Productions under a first-look deal with the tech giant. Hill will produce via his Strong Baby banner with Matt Dines. Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, the writers behind biopics like Dolemite...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Tops Friday With Great $16.5M

Ghostbusters: Afterlife started with a strong $16.5 million from 4,315 theaters at the Friday box office, putting the Sony event pic on course to open to a better-than-expected $40 million or more in North America. The movie — which is launching in advance of the lucrative Thanksgiving corridor — is succeeding in attracting families, a win for the box office recovery and the franchise’s resurrection. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is directed by Jason Reitman and is a sequel to the iconic 1984 film Ghostbusters, directed by his dad, Ivan Reitman. The story follows what happens when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a...
TENNIS
Variety

David Bowie Film, Based on ‘Thousands’ of Hours of Rare Footage, Coming From Director Brett Morgen (EXCLUSIVE)

Brett Morgen, the freewheeling director behind “Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck,” “Jane” and “The Kid Stays in the Picture,” is finalizing a top-secret David Bowie project based on thousands of hours of rare performance footage of the musician, most of it previously uncirculated, sources confirm to Variety. Morgen has been at work on the Bowie film, for which an official title has not been disclosed, for the last four years. A source close to the production cryptically describes it as “neither documentary nor biography, but an immersive cinematic experience built, in part, upon thousands of hours of never before seen material.” Sources...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jesse Eisenberg to Star in ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ for FX on Hulu

FX on Hulu has found its Fleishman. Jesse Eisenberg has been tapped to star in the FX on Hulu limited series based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s best-selling novel of the same name. Picked up to series in March, the limited series revolves around recently separated forty-something Toby Fleishman, who dives into the new world of app-based dating with a level of success he never had before he got married. At the same time, his ex-wife, Rachel, disappears and leaves him with the kids — with no indication of where she is or if she plans on returning. Eisenberg will play Toby. Lizzy Caplan was tapped...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

David Chute, Influential Film Critic and Writer, Dies at 71

David Chute, the authoritative film critic and writer who was an early champion of Stephen King, John Waters, John Woo and Asian cinema, has died. He was 71. Chute died Nov. 8 in Los Angeles after a brief battle with esophageal cancer, his daughter, Nora Chute, reported. David Christopher Chute was born on March 11, 1950, in Bangor, Maine. His father, Robert, was a poet and biology professor at Bates College, and his mother, Vicki, a novelist. Chute attended the Putney School and St. John’s College in Annapolis, Maryland, and launched his career in the 1970s as a film critic at the Kennebec...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy