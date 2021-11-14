ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy Hill Injury: Here’s Latest Update Browns Corner After Scary Injury

By Patrick McAvoy
 6 days ago
FOXBORO, Mass — It was a scary scene between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns at the end of Sunday’s matchup. Browns cornerback Troy...

The Cleveland Browns still have some questions to answer when it comes to availability for Sunday but we have some clarity Friday afternoon as well. While we will not have any information on the COVID-19 related cases, with Nick Chubb being the biggest name, until Saturday, we do know that Baker Mayfield and Myles Garrett will be active.
On Wednesday, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was listed on the team’s initial injury report with a new ailment. In addition to nursing a shoulder injury, the former No. 1 overall pick is dealing with a foot injury. Even though Mayfield has a sore foot this week, Browns offensive coordinator Alex...
CLEVELAND (AP) — Banged-up Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is day to day after bruising his right knee in Sunday’s blowout loss at New England _ his latest injury. Mayfield has been playing with a damaged left shoulder for several weeks and had to leave in the third quarter after being hit by blitzing Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon. Mayfield struggled to stand before being assessed in the sideline medical tent. Browns backup quarterback Case Keenum finished the game. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t provide much information on Mayfield other than to say he was “feeling good about where he is.” Stefanski said the team’s medical staff has ruled out any structural damage.
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. While Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski had plenty to dwell on one day removed from his team's 45-7 loss to the New England Patriots, he was also able to share some good news on Monday when he revealed that cornerback Troy Hill had been released from a Boston area hospital.
As if yesterday’s game was not bad enough, Cleveland Browns players and fans got a big scare when Troy Hill went down in the fourth quarter. He was loaded on the cart and taken by ambulance to a local hospital. It is a horrible thing for both teams to see...
Do not fret, Baltimore Ravens fans: Lamar Jackson is back. After being sidelined for two days, the superstar quarterback was spotted throwing at Friday's practice. Coach John Harbaugh said earlier in the week that Jackson was down with an illness that isn't COVID-19 related. The Ravens tweeted a video of...
