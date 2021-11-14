Mustangs' Wyatt signs for softball

Abby Wyatt, having traveled much of the South in her pursuit of softball excellence, has central Virginia in her sights for the next several years.

The Midland Valley High School senior put her name on the line Friday morning to play for Longwood University in Danville, Virginia. "It's a smaller school, and I like that, because they all know each other," said Wyatt, whose parents are Paul and Wanda Wyatt.

The 5-foot-4 catcher and third baseman, who picked up the game at age 6, recalled having caught the eye of Longwood's coach while playing in a travel tournament in Colorado – a tournament in which Wyatt swatted "four or five" home runs on behalf of the Birmingham (Alabama) Thunderbolts.

Travel play has taken Wyatt as far afield as Colorado, with a variety of stops throughout the South. Games are set for the summer season of 2022 in Oklahoma, Colorado and California.

The Graniteville resident said she is planning to pursue a degree in business management, possibly en route to a career in accounting.

Michelle Yeater, the Mustangs' head softball coach, addressed Wyatt's contributions to the Mustang program. "Hard work pays off. She's been in the program for six years, and she's been a leader and a role model for a lot of girls, and she never gives up. She's always working hard to better herself, day in and day out, even in the off-season."

Susan Jordan, the Mustangs' junior varsity softball coach, noted that she never had Wyatt as a JV player, since Wyatt went straight to varsity action as a seventh-grader.

"When it's game time, she's got her game face on," Jordan added. "She just stays so focused. She's probably one of the hardest-working young ladies I've seen. She loves the sport and she's just so dedicated to it. She's been that way since, I think, she first started playing softball. She got into it. She enjoyed it and she just took it to the next level."

Wyatt's honors included being named to the Class AAAA all-state team of the South Carolina Softball Coaches Association in both 2019 and 2021 (the 2020 season was lost to COVID-19 precautions). She was also named to the all-region team as a freshman and junior.

Recent data, for her junior year, included a .549 batting average, .961 slugging average and .958 fielding average.

"She's got her own hitting coaches and stuff, and she works really hard," Jordan said. "She puts in the extra work and I think she's just that dedicated to softball, and she loves it. I'd put her on any level, really. She's just that dedicated, and works really hard."

Longwood, a public school established in 1839 as Farmville Female Seminary, is a member of the Big South Conference, which means its most frequent competitors are from the Carolinas and Virginia – such schools as Presbyterian College, Campbell University and Charleston Southern University. Longwood's teams are known as the Lancers.

The softball team, in 2021, went 26-28 overall and 14-7 in conference action. High-profile opponents included such universities as Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia Tech.