UPDATE: 3 transported to hospital from crash on US 35 in Dayton

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 7:00 p.m.:

Regional dispatch confirmed three people were transported to Miami Valley Hospital from the single-car crash on US 35 near James H. McGee. Their conditions are unknown.

Dispatchers confirmed that two occupants of the vehicle had to be extracted by crews on scene.

>> UPDATE: 5 people injured in accident in Bath Twp.

We’re working to learn more.

UPDATE @ 6:20 p.m.:

Regional dispatch confirmed that one person has been extracted from the car involved in a single-car crash on US 35. That person has been transported to Miami Valley Hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Video from the scene showed a car that went off the roadway on US 35 and crashed into trees.

Crews are still on scene.

We’re working to learn more about the crash and if anyone else was hurt.

INITIAL REPORT:

Crews on are scene of a single-vehicle accident on US 35 near James H. McGee Blvd.

The crash was reported around 5:20 p.m.

Regional dispatch records showed that at least one person was reported to be trapped in the vehicle.

We’re working to learn more.

