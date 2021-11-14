ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

UPDATE: 3 transported to hospital from crash on US 35 in Dayton

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DLxvH_0cwcRxIr00

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 7:00 p.m.:

Regional dispatch confirmed three people were transported to Miami Valley Hospital from the single-car crash on US 35 near James H. McGee. Their conditions are unknown.

Dispatchers confirmed that two occupants of the vehicle had to be extracted by crews on scene.

>> UPDATE: 5 people injured in accident in Bath Twp.

We’re working to learn more.

UPDATE @ 6:20 p.m.:

Regional dispatch confirmed that one person has been extracted from the car involved in a single-car crash on US 35. That person has been transported to Miami Valley Hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Video from the scene showed a car that went off the roadway on US 35 and crashed into trees.

Crews are still on scene.

We’re working to learn more about the crash and if anyone else was hurt.

INITIAL REPORT:

Crews on are scene of a single-vehicle accident on US 35 near James H. McGee Blvd.

The crash was reported around 5:20 p.m.

Regional dispatch records showed that at least one person was reported to be trapped in the vehicle.

We’re working to learn more.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

At least 1 injured in Washington Twp. crash

WASHINGTON TWP. — At least one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Washington Twp. Saturday evening. Regional dispatch records showed that the crash happened near the intersection of Lyons and Miamisburg Centerville roads just after 7 p.m. Dispatchers said the a crash involved white sedan and a dark...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
WHIO Dayton

Medics called to crash in Preble Co.

PREBLE COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is on the scene of a two-vehicle injury crash in Preble County. OSHP tells us troopers were called to the cross of Camden West Elkton Road and Somers Road southeast of Camden around 11:20 p.m. Saturday. >>Woman identified after fatal crash in...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews called to respond to crash in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Crews are responding to a crash in Trotwood Saturday morning. The accident happened in the area of Turner Road and SR 49 around 10:30 a.m., according to initial reports. The crash reportedly involved two vehicles, which both sustained damage. News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone...
TROTWOOD, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 dead in Dayton crash; Riverside Dr. reopen

Crews responded to the scene of a deadly crash in Dayton late Friday night. The crash was reported just before 10:45 p.m. in the area of Hershey St. and Riverside Dr. Regional Dispatch records confirmed that one person has been killed in the single-vehicle crash. Our crews on scene reported...
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Accidents
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

2 fatally shot, 2 wounded at Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. — Two people were killed and two others were wounded at a California apartment complex Saturday morning, authorities said. Police responded to a complex in Fresno at about 4 a.m. PST, The Bee of Fresno reported. Two men were found dead at the scene, and a woman and another man were taken to an area hospital, according to KNFS.
FRESNO, CA
WHIO Dayton

Gun accidentally discharges at Atlanta airport, authorities say

ATLANTA — There was an accidental gun discharge at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Saturday, airport officials said, causing panic and sending travelers onto the tarmac on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. The incident occurred around 1:30 pm local time at the security screening area, the...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James H. Mcgee
WHIO Dayton

Police: Philadelphia deliveryman shoots 2 teens who were trying to rob him

PHILADELPHIA — A deliveryman in Philadelphia shot two teens who attempted to rob him early Saturday, authorities said. The delivery driver, who was legally licensed to carry a firearm, was accosted by three men shortly after midnight, WCAU reported. The driver told police he had arrived home in the Mayfair section of the city to give his family food, and when he returned to the truck the men approached him, the television station reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHIO Dayton

Passenger accused of running from Atlanta airport after gun discharged facing 3 charges, police say

ATLANTA — An accidental gun discharge Saturday afternoon caused some concern for travelers at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport. Update 8:54 p.m. EST Nov. 20: Police issued arrest warrants late Saturday for a passenger they said ran from the Atlanta airport after a gun inside his bag discharged at the security checkpoint when he lunged for it.
ATLANTA, GA
WHIO Dayton

Fentanyl-laced marijuana fueling Connecticut overdoses, police say

HARTFORD, Ct. — Health officials in Connecticut are warning residents that a rash of recent statewide overdoses may be linked to fentanyl-laced marijuana. According to the Connecticut Department of Public Health, more than three dozen such overdoses were reported between July and Oct. 26, requiring the administration by first responders of naloxone for revival, WFSB-TV reported.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Miami Valley Hospital#Bath Twp
WHIO Dayton

Person injured in Botkins stabbing; Police arrest suspect

BOTKINS — A man has been arrested after police say he stabbed someone in Botkins. Sgt. Mark Jordan, with the Botkins Police Department, said the incident happened on the 200 W. State St. at approximately 6:10 p.m. Saturday. The victim was treated on scene for minor injuries form an apparent...
BOTKINS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Atlanta airport checkpoint chaos: Man grabs gun, it goes off

ATLANTA — (AP) — A passenger awaiting a search at the Atlanta airport's main security checkpoint reached in his bag and grabbed a firearm, and it went off, causing chaos among travelers and prompting a temporary FAA ground stop on flights Saturday afternoon, officials said. The man fled. The man,...
ATLANTA, GA
WHIO Dayton

Hundreds protest Rittenhouse acquittal across US

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Law enforcement in Portland declared a riot Friday night as about 200 demonstrators protested the acquittal of a teen who killed two people and injured another in Wisconsin. The protesters were breaking windows, throwing objects at police and talking about burning down a local government...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WHIO Dayton

Indiana couple accused of selling 13-year-old daughter into marriage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — An Indiana couple is accused of selling their 13-year-old daughter to a 27-year-old man to be married, authorities said. Se Dar Be, 37, of Fort Wayne, was charged Thursday with child selling where the defendant transfers or receives property for terminating the care of a dependent and neglect of a dependent, The Journal Gazette of Fort Wayne reported.
INDIANA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Heavy rains in southern Indian state kill 17, dozens missing

HYDERABAD, India — (AP) — At least 17 people have died and dozens are reported missing in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh after days of heavy rains, authorities said Saturday. The state has been hit by intense torrents since Thursday, sparking massive floods in at least five districts.
ACCIDENTS
WHIO Dayton

Feds seize nearly half a ton of meth worth nearly $1.6M at California cargo facility

CALEXICO, Calif. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers thwarted a large-scale methamphetamine smuggling attempt Tuesday at the Calexico East Commercial Facility in Calexico, California. According to a news release, officers intercepted more than 866 pounds of suspected methamphetamine concealed within the front wall of a 2013 Kenworth tractor-trailer driven...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
49K+
Followers
73K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy