ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Ervin scores 29 to carry Elon over Bluefield College 89-72

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0cwcRff100

Zac Ervin had a career-high 29 points as Elon defeated the NAIA's Bluefield College 89-72 on Sunday.

Darius Burford had 18 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for Elon (2-1). Michael Graham added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Hunter Woods had 10 points.

Jermiah Jenkins had 20 points for the Ramblin' Rams. Christian Bullock added 16 points. Wilcliff Senatus had 10 rebounds.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

Deion Sanders reportedly interviewed to leave HBCU for Power 5 program

Coach Prime could be on his way out of historically Black colleges and universities. On Nov. 9, The Fort-Worth Star Telegram reported Deion Sanders is “in the mix” to become the next head coach at TCU, a Power 5 program under the Big 12 Conference. He interviewed for the job on Nov. 8, according to the report. The Power 5 conferences consist of the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC. The source noted to the Texas outlet while the Jackson State coach is in the running, it doesn’t guarantee he’ll get the job or even if he’s a “leading candidate at this point.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Shocked By Saturday’s Wild Results

It was a wild day within the college football world. It all began in Columbus early Saturday afternoon when No. 4 Ohio State thumped No. 6 Michigan State 56-7. It didn’t technically count as an “upset,” but it was shocking nonetheless. Then, Unranked Clemson then took down No. 10 Wake Forest 48-27.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN

Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith dies at age 57

HENDERSON, Nev. --  Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith has died after a long battle with Lou Gehrig's Disease. He was 57. The Raiders announced Smith's death Saturday, calling him an inspiration for smiling every day while always working for a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Smith was drafted in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluefield College 89 72#Naia#Wilcliff Senatus#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Louisville time and TV channel set, plus an early prediction

The 2021 college football regular-season finale will feature a primetime Governor’s Cup clash between the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals. Following Kentucky’s win over New Mexico State on Saturday, the school announced that Cats vs. Cards will kick off at 7:30 pm ET on ESPN2. Louisville will enter the game...
KENTUCKY STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Michigan State-Ohio State broadcast frustrating fans

Many college football fans were excited for Saturday’s clash between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 7 Michigan State. It was a marquee Big Ten matchup with College Football Playoff implications. However, some fans were surprised with what they heard when they turned on the ABC broadcast. That’s because many...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Harris scores 16 to carry Butler over IUPUI 56-47

INDIANAPOLIS — Chuck Harris had 16 points as Butler beat IUPUI 56-47 on Tuesday night in a season opener. Jayden Taylor had 12 points for Butler. Bryce Nze and Simas Lukosius each had seven rebounds. B.J. Maxwell had 14 points for the Jaguars.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 for Week 13

College football's Week 13 AP Top 25 rankings will feature major changes inside Sunday's top 10 following a massive result in the Big Ten. Fifth-ranked Ohio State obliterated Michigan State, 56-7, a statement victory heading into a division-deciding showdown with Michigan next week. Quarterback C.J. Stroud threw six touchdown passes to move out front in the Heisman Trophy race.
MICHIGAN STATE
wfxrtv.com

McNeil scores 17 to carry Radford past Emory & Henry 84-72

RADFORD, Va. (AP) – Camron McNeil had 17 points off the bench to lift Radford to an 84-72 win over Emory & Henry in a season opener. Rashun Williams had 13 points for Radford. For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to WFXR’s breaking news email list. Get breaking news,...
RADFORD, VA
elonphoenix.com

Elon Defeats Bluefield, 89-72, For Second Consecutive Win

ELON, N.C. – Elon University men's basketball won its second consecutive game on Sunday, Nov. 14, defeating Bluefield, 89-72, at Schar Center. The win moved the Phoenix to 2-0 at home this season and 2-1 overall. "You celebrate any win but really where I'm most proud of our team is...
ELON, NC
elonphoenix.com

Elon Set To Host Bluefield At Schar Center Sunday

ELON, N.C. – Elon University men's basketball is set to host Bluefield on Sunday, Nov. 14, at Schar Center. The matchup is slated for a 2 p.m. tip. - Listen to the Elon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College's coverage on The Varsity Network app. - Longtime voice of the...
ELON, NC
WVNS

Bluefield State College faces NCAA infractions

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Bluefield State College is facing penalties from the NCAA for committing certification violations. On Thursday, November 11, 2021, Bluefield State College held a press conference detailing the incident. The NCAA Division II Committee on Infractions announced the college failed to monitor the student-athlete certification process on eight sports. University officials said 21 […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
scsuhuskies.com

Huskies score 102-72 win over Harding

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The St. Cloud State University men's basketball team is undefeated to start the season. The Huskies improved to 2-0 on the season thanks to a 102-72 win over Harding on the second day of the GAC/NSIC Crossover Tournament. Matthew Willert (Buffalo, Minn. / Buffalo) led St. Cloud State in scoring with 18 points as five different Huskies scored in double-digits. Anthony Roberts (Chicago, Ill. / Oak Park) closed the weekend with a 16 point, 12 rebound performance.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
ABC News

Miles Jr. scores 16 to carry TCU over Nicholls St. 63-50

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Mike Miles Jr. had 16 points as TCU topped Nicholls State 63-50 on Thursday night. Micah Peavy had 10 points for TCU (3-0). Ty Gordon had 12 points for the Colonels (3-2), Devante Carter and Latrell Jones each scored 11. ——— For more AP college basketball...
FORT WORTH, TX
ABC News

ABC News

456K+
Followers
116K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy